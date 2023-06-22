Gangster Jeeva murder: SIT yet to submit report as extended deadline ends

LUCKNOW The two-week extended deadline for the three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the killing of gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari in a Lucknow court ended on Thursday. Gangster Jeeva was shot dead allegedly by one Vijay Yadav alias Anand Yadav, 26, who entered the court in the guise of a lawyer. (Pic for representation)

The state government had on June 7 constituted the SIT headed by additional DGP (technical) Mohit Agarwal while Lucknow’s joint commissioner of police (crime) Nilabja Choudhury and IG (Ayodhya range) Praveen Kumar were its other members. The team was initially given one week till June 14 to submit its report, but the deadline was extended to two weeks.

A senior police official said the SIT had completed its inquiry, but was not sure when the report will be submitted. The process of recording the statements of police personnel deployed to bring Jeeva from Lucknow district jail to the court and some other cops deployed to ensure security of the court had already been done.

He said the recreation of the crime scene to understand the circumstances in which the shootout took place had also been done. The SIT had visited the crime scene inside the SC/ST court at the old high court building, which is now part of the Lucknow district and sessions court premises, on Wednesday (June 7) night.

