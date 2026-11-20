LUCKNOW The alleged kingpin of an interstate counterfeit drug manufacturing and supply racket has been arrested, while FIRs are being lodged against two brothers from Saharanpur for their alleged involvement. The racket reportedly spanned Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. The raid at Rajpura-Khera bypass in Nalagarh tehsil of Solan district led to the recovery of machinery, raw materials and packaging material used for manufacturing and replicating branded medicines. (Pic for representation)

Following the arrest and interrogation of Abhishek Singh alias Ravi, a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (UPFSDA) and the Special Task Force (STF) raided two illegal drug manufacturing units in Solan and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh on November 18. The raids exposed facilities manufacturing counterfeit versions of several branded medicines, FSDA officials said.

The raid at Rajpura-Khera bypass in Nalagarh tehsil of Solan district led to the recovery of machinery, raw materials and packaging material used for manufacturing and replicating branded medicines. Counterfeit versions of Pan-D, Clavam 625, Shelcal 500, Zerodol-SP, Cef-200LB and several other medicines were found at the facility. Blister and aluminium-aluminium packaging machines, capsule-filling equipment, weighing machines and printed pharmaceutical foils were also seized, they said.

Interrogation of Singh allegedly revealed that Haseen and Waseem, two brothers originally from Chilkhana in Saharanpur, were getting spurious medicines manufactured in Himachal Pradesh and supplying them through an interstate network. Investigators have also found evidence of illegal manufacturing, storage and sale at locations linked to the brothers in Saharanpur, where FIRs are being lodged and further legal action initiated.

The investigation began on October 30 with a raid on an unlicensed medical store in Kurouna village of Varanasi, where counterfeit Nurokind-LC tablets were seized. Mankind Pharma, the original manufacturer, confirmed that the medicines were spurious following comparative examination. Other illegally stocked medicines worth around ₹5 lakh were also seized, officials said.

On November 2, the team recovered 17 varieties of allopathic medicines worth around ₹2 lakh from the residence of alleged stockist Surendra Nath Mishra in Parmanandpur, Varanasi. Eleven samples were collected after suspected counterfeit Gudcef-Plus and Nurokind-LC strips were found with serious labelling and spelling errors.

Mishra allegedly identified Singh as his supplier, with whom he communicated through the encrypted Zangi application. An FIR was registered at Rohania police station on November 13 against four accused under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Singh was also allegedly involved in a major counterfeit drug case registered in Varanasi in 2023.

Commissioner FSDA Roshan Jacob said that a second illegal manufacturing unit, operating under the name V.D. Pharma at Juddi Kalan in Baddi, was also found. Machinery for manufacturing tablets, capsules and syrups, along with raw materials and finished and semi-finished medicines, including antibiotics, antacids and cough syrups, was recovered. Himachal Pradesh drug control authorities are initiating legal action.