Family court in U.P.’s Prayagraj adjourns hearing in Jyoti-Alok Maurya divorce case

The family court in Prayagraj on Tuesday adjourned till August 18, 2023, the hearing of a petition filed by SDM Jyoti Maurya seeking divorce from her estranged husband Alok Maurya. The family court judge fixed August 18 as the next date of hearing in the case. (For Representation)

While Jyoti Maurya did not turn up, her husband appeared before the family court and sought a copy of the divorce petition filed by his estranged wife so that he could file a written statement (reply) in response to the same. While accepting his request, the family court judge fixed August 18 as the next date of hearing.

On Tuesday, an application was moved on behalf of Jyoti Maurya before the family court stating that she was unable to attend the hearing of the case as she could not get leave.

Alok Maurya’s stand is that he does not want to be divorced from his wife. Keeping in mind the future of his two daughters, he wants to resolve the dispute with his wife amicably through discussion.

Appointed a ‘Safai Karmachari’ (sanitation worker) in panchayati raj department in 2009, Alok Maurya married Jyoti Maurya a year later. According to Alok, he made all possible arrangements for the study of his wife at Prayagraj and later she cleared PCS examination.

The couple came into limelight when Alok alleged in the media that after her appointment as an SDM in 2015, her attitude changed towards him and his family members and now she wanted divorce from him.