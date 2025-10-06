Field postings in state tax dept solely on performance, integrity: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed that field postings in the state tax department will be assigned solely based on performance, integrity and commitment to achieving targets. “Officers with a clean image and dedication will be given field responsibilities,” he said, reviewing the department’s revenue performance here on Sunday via video conferencing with zonal officers. UP CM Yogi Adityanath instructed senior officers to personally visit markets, conduct market mapping, meet traders, and understand their expectations. (HT file)

He noted that the implementation of ‘Next Generation GST Reforms’ had generated positive market momentum, with the impact expected to become more visible in the coming months. He also directed officials to avoid unnecessary raids or inspections during Dhanteras and Diwali, emphasising that traders and entrepreneurs should not face harassment.

During the review, zones such as Bareilly (64.2%), Saharanpur (63.7%), Meerut (63.0%), Gorakhpur (62.5%), and Jhansi (62.1%) were reported to be performing relatively better in terms of achieving the revenue targets.

However, some zones achieved only 55-58% of their targets, highlighting the need for corrective action. The CM expressed satisfaction that no divisions in Bareilly, Jhansi, and Kanpur-I zones fell below 50% revenue collection but ordered accountability for underperforming zones.

The CM instructed senior officers to personally visit markets, conduct market mapping, meet traders, and understand their expectations. He cited reduced mandi fees as an example of how simplified, transparent taxation benefits both farmers and revenue growth. Officers were urged to focus on increasing GST registrations and ensuring timely return filings.

Officials informed the CM that the state tax department had collected ₹55,000 crore by September, including ₹40,000 crore from GST and ₹15,000 crore from VAT and other non-GST sources. The target for the current fiscal year is ₹1.75 lakh crore, approximately ₹18,700 crore higher than last year.

Progress in tackling bogus firms and fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) claims was also reviewed. So far, investigations have uncovered ₹873.48 crore in fraudulent claims across 104 firms, with strict punitive action underway.

The chief minister reiterated that transparency, accountability, and integrity must remain the foundation of revenue collection. He directed immediate corrective measures for shortcomings, emphasised speedy disposal of pending GST/VAT cases, and stressed on creating a taxpayer-friendly environment through strengthened e-governance.

“Revenue growth drives the state’s economy. The state tax department plays a pivotal role in achieving the vision of a Viksit Uttar Pradesh and Viksit Bharat 2047. Every officer must ensure that every rupee collected contributes directly to the state’s development,” the chief minister said, directing officers to focus on accelerating revenue generation while ensuring transparency and ease of compliance for taxpayers.