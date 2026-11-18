A fire broke out at a dental clinic in Aliganj’s Kapoorthala area on Tuesday afternoon, gutting its equipment and other belongings. However, no casualty was reported as the premises was unoccupied when the incident occurred, officials said. Firefighters outside the dental clinic in Aliganj, on Tuesday. (HT)

The fire broke out at Dentaris Dental Care, located near Verma Bakery. As soon as the fire department received information at around 1.15pm, fire tenders were immediately dispatched, Aliganj ACP SP Mishra said.

“Two fire tenders led by the Indiranagar fire station officer, along with three additional vehicles, including water bowsers from Ganj and Chowk fire stations and a fire tender from Bakshi Ka Talab, were pressed into service,” chief fire officer Ankush Mittal said.

Firefighters found flames spreading through the ground-floor dental clinic. They deployed two hose lines to douse the blaze and broke windowpanes to create ventilation and facilitate firefighting operations.

After containing the blaze, firefighters removed and checked the burnt material to ensure no hidden flames remained. The clinic’s equipment and other belongings were completely destroyed.

According to the fire department, the building has a basement, ground floor and first floor. While the dental clinic on the ground floor was completely damaged, an adjoining coaching centre on the first floor was saved.

Police and fire personnel remained at the spot during the operation. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.