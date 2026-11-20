A day after the death of a 14-year-old boy who was allegedly struck by a heavy earthmover returning from Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s roadshow in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district on Wednesday, Gorakhpur Police detained SP leader Sadhu Yadav while five others were arrested in connection with the incident late on Thursday night.

The victim, Aryavardhan Singh, a Class 10 student at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Nand Nagar, was the son of Onkar Singh Srinet, district co-convenor of the BJP voters’ list correction committee. (For Representation) more less

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The victim, Aryavardhan Singh, a Class 10 student at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Nand Nagar, was the son of Onkar Singh Srinet, district co-convenor of the BJP voters’ list correction committee.

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Sadhu Yadav was named in the FIR lodged by the victim’s father. Police brought him from his residence for questioning to ascertain his alleged role in arranging the JCB machines used during the roadshow.

Five other arrested accused have been identified as JCB operator Vinod Shahi, Narsingh Yadav, Rahul Yadav, Virender Yadav and Shivang Kumar Nishad, all residents of Campierganj. Police have also seized four JCB machines.

SP (City) Nimish Patil confirmed the arrests. According to police, the arrested men were involved in organising the event and had allegedly arranged the JCB machines for Akhilesh Yadav’s roadshow. They were named in the FIR, which also mentions around 50–60 unidentified persons.

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{{^usCountry}} Sadhu Yadav expressed grief over the incident but denied any involvement, claiming that he was not present at the spot. His wife, Chinta Yadav, is a former district panchayat chairperson who has contested an assembly election from Campierganj on an SP ticket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sadhu Yadav expressed grief over the incident but denied any involvement, claiming that he was not present at the spot. His wife, Chinta Yadav, is a former district panchayat chairperson who has contested an assembly election from Campierganj on an SP ticket. {{/usCountry}}

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Gorakhpur SSP Dr Kaustubh said a murder charge had been added against the accused based on evidence. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and the alleged roles of the event organisers and those responsible for arranging and operating the JCB machines, he added.

The development comes after CM Yogi Adityanath visited the bereaved family and directed officials to take stringent action against those responsible for the teenager’s death.

SP (City) Nimish Patil said, “Action is being taken based on facts and evidence emerging during the investigation. The roles of the arrested accused, along with the involvement of other named and unidentified persons, are being examined.”

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The incident has triggered a political confrontation between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party, with the ruling party holding SP workers responsible for the teenager’s death. Police are also investigating who arranged the JCB machines and who was responsible for their movement following the roadshow.

According to reports, Aryavardhan was on his way to pick up his younger sister when the bulldozer hit him near Mahadev Jharkhandi Gate in Kuda Ghat area. He was rushed to AIIMS Gorakhpur, where doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, reacting to police action, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X: “This is tragic and reprehensible. We have received news that Shivang Nishad, Narasingh Yadav, Rahul Yadav and Virendra Yadav of the PDA community have been jailed on false charges in the Gorakhpur accident case. Video evidence is available in this case, yet this injustice and oppression is being perpetrated. This is utterly reprehensible. The honourable court should take suo motu cognizance and investigate this case.”

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