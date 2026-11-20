The death of a 14-year-old boy, who was allegedly struck by a heavy earthmover returning from Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s roadshow here on Wednesday evening, sparked a political confrontation between the BJP and the opposition on Thursday, with chief minister Yogi Adityanath launching a scathing attack on the SP, accusing it of promoting anarchy, mafia culture and calling the death “a murder”. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays floral tributes to 14-year-old Aryavardhan Singh. (PTI)

The victim, Aryavardhan Singh, a Class 10 student at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Nand Nagar, was the son of Onkar Singh, district co-convenor of the BJP voters’ list correction committee. According to reports, Aryavardhan was on his way to pick up his younger sister when the bulldozer hit him near Mahadev Jharkhandi Gate in the Kuda Ghat area. He was rushed to AIIMS Gorakhpur, where doctors declared him dead.

Tragedy turns political The tragedy triggered an emotional outburst from the bereaved father, who was seen crying and repeatedly pleading, “Come back, my son.” The incident also led to a political confrontation, with BJP supporters blocking traffic on the Gorakhpur-Deoria highway for nearly two hours late Wednesday night, demanding the arrest of those responsible and compensation for the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party on X stated: “The road accident did not occur during a roadshow or rally; it happened afterwards. But BJP members should not politicise an accident and the death of a child.”

District magistrate Deepak Meena and senior superintendent of police Kaustubh reached the spot and assured the protesters of appropriate action, following which the demonstration was called off around 9 pm.

The district magistrate said strict action would be taken as per the law. He also said he would direct the authorities to construct a speed breaker near Jharkhandi Gate.

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Following a complaint lodged by the deceased’s father, Onkar Singh, the AIIMS police station registered an FIR around 2.30 am on Thursday.

Those named in the FIR include the JCB operator and five SP workers — Sadhu Yadav, Manoj Yadav, Mrityunjay Yadav, Yogesh Yadav and Chandra Prakash, who were allegedly involved in organising the event. Police also booked around 50-60 unidentified people.

SP (city) Nimish Dashrath Patil said the case was registered under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), for rash driving and causing death by negligence. Sub-inspector Monu Kumar has been assigned the investigation.

Adityanath repudiates ‘brutal’ killing The Yadavs named in the FIR were reportedly the event organisers and they arranged the bulldozer to felicitate Akhilesh Yadav with a giant garland. The incident happened after the bulldozer was returning from the event. While BJP leaders targeted the SP over alleged lapses in rally management, the opposition party disputed the allegations. Adityanath alleged that the boy, who was studying at a reputed school and living with his family, had been killed in a “brutal” manner.

“And look at the height of shamelessness: these patrons of mafia and nurturers of hooliganism and anarchy remained silent; they didn’t have a single word of condolence. I express my condolences on the passing of this innocent boy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Adityanath met the bereaved family on Thursday, expressed his condolences and assured the deceased boy’s kin that accountability would be fixed and justice delivered.

He had earlier announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for the family and directed officials to identify those responsible for the incident and ensure strict action against them.