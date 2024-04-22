 Five killed in mishap on Yamuna e-way - Hindustan Times
Five killed in mishap on Yamuna e-way

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 22, 2024 07:50 AM IST

It is feared that the car’s tyre went flat so that it went out of control near Kuberpur Cut on Yamuna Expressway at about 2 am on Sunday and the vehicle crashed into a divider.

Agra: Five people were killed and three injured in an accident near Kuberpur on Yamuna Expressway on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, when the car they were travelling in crashed into a divider. The passengers in the car, all men, had started from NOIDA to be part of a ‘barat’ going to Deoria in east UP.

The deceased were identified as Chandan Kumar (32), Sudesh Kumar (28), Sanjeev Sharma (30), Gautam Kumar (25) and Praveen Kumar (30). (Pic for representation)
The deceased were identified as Chandan Kumar (32), Sudesh Kumar (28), Sanjeev Sharma (30), Gautam Kumar (25) and Praveen Kumar (30).

Deputy commissioner of police (Agra West) Sonam Kumar confirmed that five people were killed in the tragic accident. “The accident took place near Kuberpur. The bodies were sent for post mortem examination,” he said .

It is feared that the car’s tyre went flat so that it went out of control near Kuberpur Cut on Yamuna Expressway at about 2 am on Sunday. The five killed included brother of the bridegroom whose marriage was scheduled in Deoria . Two seriously injured people were admitted to hospital in Agra.

The deceased were identified as Chandan Kumar (32), Sudesh Kumar (28), Sanjeev Sharma (30), Gautam Kumar (25) and Praveen Kumar (30). The injured are Rahul Yadav, Ajay Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Five killed in mishap on Yamuna e-way
