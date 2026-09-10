Forest dept team attacked over seized sand-laden tractor-trolley

A forest department team was allegedly attacked on Wednesday while trying to stop a tractor-trolley carrying sand illegally in the Lakhnauti beat forest area of Shankargarh in the trans-Yamuna region, officials said on Thursday.

The forest department has sought registration of a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Forest Act and other laws. (For representation)

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The accused allegedly damaged the department’s vehicle (Bolero) by pelting it with bricks, snatched and threw away the vehicle’s keys and forcibly took away the sand-laden tractor-trolley seized by the forest team, they added.

Forest ranger Akash Kumar submitted a complaint at Shankargarh police station against 17 named persons and others, accusing them of assaulting forest personnel, obstructing government work and issuing death threats.

According to the complaint, Kumar was patrolling the Lakhnauti beat along with a forest guard and other staff around 8.30 am on Wednesday when the team received information about the illegal transportation of sand from the forest area. The team reached the spot and stopped a tractor-trolley. The driver and others accompanying him allegedly abused the forest personnel. Soon, several other people arrived and allegedly attacked the team.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the complaint names tractor driver Dinanath Bharti, owner Kuldeep alias Mahendra, Umesh Bharti, Mukesh Bharti, Bharat, Ramsharan, Rambabu, Ramchandra, Munesh, Mahadev, Deepu, Pintu, Suresh and Ambuj, all residents of Bhaisahi village in Shankargarh. Three other persons have also been named in the complaint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the complaint names tractor driver Dinanath Bharti, owner Kuldeep alias Mahendra, Umesh Bharti, Mukesh Bharti, Bharat, Ramsharan, Rambabu, Ramchandra, Munesh, Mahadev, Deepu, Pintu, Suresh and Ambuj, all residents of Bhaisahi village in Shankargarh. Three other persons have also been named in the complaint. {{/usCountry}}

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The forest department has sought registration of a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Forest Act and other laws for allegedly damaging a government vehicle, assaulting and abusing personnel, issuing threats, obstructing official work and forcibly taking away the seized tractor-trolley.

SHO Preetam Kumar Tiwari said the incident was being investigated and further action would be taken based on the findings of the probe.