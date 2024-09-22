Menu Explore
Four arrested in a loot case in Prayagraj

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 22, 2024 06:24 AM IST

During questioning, the accused admitted to robbing a woman of ₹35,000 and a mobile near Hasanpur Korari village on September 14 at gunpoint.

PRAYAGRAJ: Joint teams from Tharwai and SOG arrested four members of a gang involved in looting, recovering cash, a bike, and a firearm on Saturday. The gang had recently robbed a woman, according to police officials.

For representation only. (Sourced)
DCP (trans-Ganga) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said following a tip off on Saturday, police teams arrested four miscreants identified as Sandeep Kumar aka Bachai,19, Vishal Pasi, 20, Ishu Pasi,19, all residents of Duari village and Kundan Kumar,19, a resident of Hasanpur Korari village.

During questioning, the accused admitted to robbing a woman of 35,000 and a mobile near Hasanpur Korari village on September 14 at gunpoint. Police recovered 22,500, a bike, a firearm, and a damaged mobile. Further investigations are underway to determine their involvement in other criminal activities, the DCP added.

Three held for running fake urea factory

Kandhai police busted a factory involved in manufacturing fake liquid urea in Pratapgarh on Saturday, arresting three individuals, including a minor, and seizing 2,100 litres of counterfeit urea along with raw materials.

SHO Awan Kumar Dixit said the police received a tip-off about fake liquid urea being supplied in branded buckets from Itwa village. A raid at the house of Jaliluddin in Tigudi Purwa locality uncovered the factory. Jaliluddin, Tanzir Mehmood from Sultanpur, and a minor were arrested. Police also seized 2,100 litres of fake urea besides empty tanks with a total capacity of around 12,000 litres, mixers, and branded buckets. An FIR has been lodged, with two suspects sent to jail and the minor presented before the Child Welfare Committee.

