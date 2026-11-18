Uttar Pradesh is nearing the final phase of filaria elimination, with four more districts- Varanasi, Azamgarh, Mau and Mahoba -close to becoming filaria-free after Rampur, which has already achieved the status. For representation only (Sourced)

The next mass drug administration (MDA) campaign, starting November 19, will cover 53 blocks across 16 districts. The target is to reach more than 90% of the population to further reduce infection, state filaria officer, Dr AK Chaudhary said at a media sensitisation workshop on Tuesday, stated a press release shared with the media.

A total of 2,680 teams and 8,730 ASHA workers will cover 6,500 villages, while medicines will also be available at 859 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. Uttar Pradesh has 412 blocks classified as non-endemic, while night blood surveys in 149 blocks have indicated a decline in infection, it stated.

Fatehpur has the highest number of blocks under the campaign at 11, followed by Sitapur (10) and Kanpur Dehat (7). Officials have identified 1,91,487 people who have never taken the medicine, 5,38,351 migrants and 3,31,368 people who had previously refused it for targeted follow-up, it stated further.

Director Dr Rekha Rani said filaria elimination required coordinated efforts by departments beyond health, local bodies and community organisations, it added.

The workshop was attended by NHM deputy general manager, Dr Ataur Rahman, joint director (vector-borne diseases) Dr Pankaj Saxena, and PCI’s Dr Ranpal Singh, among others.