Ex-bank manager gets 4-yr jail in bribery case in UP’s Balrampur

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Lucknow has sentenced a former Bank of Baroda branch manager to four years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹30,000 in a bribery case involving a loan sanctioned to a solar lights business, according to a CBI press note issued on Tuesday.

The convicted man was caught red-handed while accepting ₹10,000 bribe from the complainant. (For Representation)

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The convicted man, Subodh Kumar Rastogi, was the manager of the bank’s Balrampur branch at the time. The court pronounced the sentence on Monday, nearly 11 years after the CBI registered the case on October 26, 2015.

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According to the CBI, the complainant had been sanctioned a loan of ₹5 lakh to expand his solar lights business. While disbursing ₹1.25 lakh as a term loan, Rastogi allegedly collected around ₹25,000 from him on the pretext of CA, stamp paper and file charges.

Subsequently, when another ₹3.75 lakh was sanctioned as a cash credit limit, the manager allegedly demanded an additional bribe of ₹25,000, threatening to close the account if the amount was not paid. The CBI laid a trap and caught Rastogi red-handed while accepting ₹10,000 from the complainant.

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{{^usCountry}} The agency filed a chargesheet against him on December 18, 2015. Following the trial, the court convicted him and awarded the sentence, the CBI press note said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agency filed a chargesheet against him on December 18, 2015. Following the trial, the court convicted him and awarded the sentence, the CBI press note said. {{/usCountry}}

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