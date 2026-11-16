From Delhi to Bengaluru, property buyers make a beeline for Lucknow

Lucknow’s expanding infrastructure, improving connectivity and comparatively affordable property prices are increasingly drawing the attention of prospective property buyers from across the country. Applicants from 28 states and Union Territories have shown interest in two upcoming residential schemes of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), Varun Vihar and Naimish Nagar, indicating a widening geographical reach of the state capital’s real estate market. This is the first time that such a large number of people from outside the state have shown interest in purchasing properties in the state capital (For representation only)

According to the LDA’s state-wise applicant data shared by an LDA official the authority received a total of 38,216 applications for the two schemes. The figures indicate that Lucknow is attracting interest beyond its traditional property buyer base, with applicants from different parts of the country exploring residential property opportunities in the city.

“Earlier, we did not receive this kind of response from people in other states. Those purchasing properties in Lucknow from outside Uttar Pradesh were mostly people who had multiple business interests in the city. However, the scenario has changed, and people are now showing interest in the city’s residential properties,” the official said.

Connectivity and infrastructure

Lucknow’s changing infrastructure landscape could be one of the factors behind the growing interest. The expansion of the Metro network, development of the Green Corridor, improved road connectivity and upcoming infrastructure projects are gradually changing the city’s urban profile.

The development of new townships, better highway connectivity and improved access to different parts of the city are also adding to its attractiveness as a residential destination.

Another important factor, according to the official, is the comparatively lower cost of property in Lucknow against established metropolitan cities. Buyers looking for residential properties and long-term investment opportunities may find the state capital more affordable than larger property markets, where prices have risen considerably.

WHAT THE DATA SHOWS

The state-wise data shows that applicants have come from different regions, including Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat and West Bengal.

Delhi recorded the highest number of applications among states outside Uttar Pradesh, followed by Bihar and Haryana. Applicants from southern states, including Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, have also shown interest.

A private real estate developer revealed that the real estate market in the state capital is currently experiencing a boom, with multiple projects and schemes being launched as the city continues to grow rapidly. People are increasingly anticipating greater investment opportunities and future growth in the city compared to established metropolitan markets like Delhi and Mumbai, where property prices have already reached considerably high levels.

Another senior LDA official revealed that during the launch of previous LDA schemes, most property buyers used to come from the eastern belt. However, participation from people belonging to other states had never been as high as it is now. This is the first time that such a large number of people from outside the state have shown interest in purchasing properties in the state capital.

The official further stated that although not everyone was able to secure a plot in the first phase of the scheme, those who wish to continue their participation can apply in the next phase without paying any additional charges to the authority.

State wise data--------Varun Vihar Scheme-----Naimish Nagar Scheme

Andhra Pradesh --------2---------------------------2

Assam--------------------6---------------------------7

Bihar----------------------601------------------------275

Chhatisgarh---------------30-------------------------13

Haryana-------------------407------------------------150

Jharkhand-----------------88--------------------------43

Karnataka-----------------143-------------------------60

Madhya Pradesh---------133-------------------------55

Maharastra----------------161-------------------------68

Delhi-----------------------896-------------------------392

Uttar Pradesh--------------22246----------------------11769