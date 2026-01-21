Two laptops and a mobile phone recovered from the flat of KGMU resident doctor Rameez Malik, who was previously arrested on the charges of sexual exploitation and unlawful religious conversion, could provide crucial leads into an alleged organised conversion racket, police said on Tuesday. Gadgets found in KGMU doc’s flat may be key in conversion racket probe: Police

On the day, Chowk police took Dr Malik, who is on a 48-hour police custody remand, to his flat near Sheesh Mahal in the Hussainabad area and conducted a thorough search of the premises. During the search, the police recovered two laptops—one found near the bed and another inside an almirah—and a mobile phone. The electronic devices had been seized and would be sent for forensic analysis, they added.

According to ACP (Chowk) Rajkumar Singh, deleted data, including chats, documents and digital communication records, could be key in the case. “Data that may be recovered from these devices may reveal Malik’s links with other individuals involved in the alleged conversion network and help establish the modus operandi of the gang,” he said.

Police sources said that during interrogation, Malik disclosed several important details, which were being verified. Investigators believe that the digital evidence may contain information about contacts, financial transactions, and coordination related to the alleged unlawful religious conversion activities.

The case against Malik was registered at Chowk police station on December 23 on the complaint of a woman doctor from West Bengal, who is associated with the KGMU’s pathology department. Police said that after the FIR was lodged, Malik returned to his flat and allegedly deleted chat history from his mobile phone and data from one of the laptops. Efforts are now being made by forensic experts to retrieve the erased information

Also, Malik, during his questioning, reportedly maintained that his parents—Salimuddin and Khateja—had no role in the alleged conversion activities. He also told police that his ‘nikah’ with a woman doctor from Agra was solemnised by a ‘qazi’ named Zahid from Neoria in Pilibhit district. Based on this information, police teams have launched searches to trace the ‘qazi’ and the witnesses mentioned in the ‘nikahnama’.

Dr Malik also told police about his movements when he was absconding. He claimed to have initially fled to his home in Khatima, Uttarakhand, and then went up to the Nepal border in an attempt to seek shelter. After failing to find refuge there, he returned and stayed in Moradabad, Bijnor and Deoband before moving to Delhi, where he lived in a hotel. He was eventually arrested in Lucknow when he came to meet a lawyer.

Police officials said the investigation was now focused on analysing the digital evidence and identifying other members of the alleged network. “Once the forensic data is recovered, several hidden aspects of the case are likely to come to light,” a senior officer said.