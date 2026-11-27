Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday called upon the Dalit community to grab master key of power in the 2027 assembly election to realise the dream of a welfare state enshrined in the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a post on X on the occasion of Constitution Day, she wrote: “The mission of self-respect and dignity launched by Ambedkar—to free the country’s millions of Dalits, adivasis, backward communities and other marginalized people from dependence on the mercy of casteist elements, exploitation, slavery and to make them the “ruling class” through elections and democracy remains incomplete today as the Bahujan community has been unable to grab the master key to power.”

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

“Today when the Central and state governments celebrate “Constitution Day”, the people from Bahujan Samaj should ask why, even after so many years of the country’s independence and despite the Bahujan-friendly, humanitarian and welfare-oriented Constitution drafted by Ambedkar, the power in Delhi—remains out of their reach. They should know that power is the master key that opens all the closed doors to progress and development,” she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The most important question is has the governments that have ruled at the centre so far have fulfilled their constitutional responsibility for reservations, along with the extremely important basic needs of poverty alleviation, employment, education, health and self-respect, with honesty and integrity. If this responsibility has not been fulfilled, why is there no accounting for it yet?, Mayawati asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The most important question is has the governments that have ruled at the centre so far have fulfilled their constitutional responsibility for reservations, along with the extremely important basic needs of poverty alleviation, employment, education, health and self-respect, with honesty and integrity. If this responsibility has not been fulfilled, why is there no accounting for it yet?, Mayawati asked. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“We should not be content with political freedom alone, social and economic empowerment are also essential for the country’s complete and holistic development. The BSP followed the policy and principle of for the welfare and happiness of all during its four terms in government in Uttar Pradesh. We made a beginning to “social transformation and economic liberation” and laid a strong foundation— of equity, equality and fraternity,” she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh as well as in Uttarakhand and Punjab, are quite close. It is essential to bring the BSP to power, despite the challenges of conciliation, inducements, punishment, division used by opposition parties, casteist elements, and self-serving organizations, she said.

Only then iron rule of law can be established and the dream of a welfare state enshrined in the Constitution can be realized, she said.