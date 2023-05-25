Home / Cities / Lucknow News / HC rejects bail plea of gangster-politician Vijay Mishra

HC rejects bail plea of gangster-politician Vijay Mishra

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 25, 2023 12:51 AM IST

Observing that while deciding on a bail application the criminal antecedents of the applicant cannot be ignored, the Allahabad high court has rejected the bail plea of gangster-politician Vijay Mishra in a land grabbing case of Gopiganj in Bhadohi district

Observing that while deciding on a bail application the criminal antecedents of the applicant cannot be ignored, the Allahabad high court has rejected the bail plea of gangster-politician Vijay Mishra in a land grabbing case of Gopiganj in Bhadohi district. The court noted that the applicant was named an accused in more than eighty cases.

The court noted that the applicant was named an accused in more than eighty cases
The court noted that the applicant was named an accused in more than eighty cases

At present, Vijay Mishra, a four-time MLA from the Gyanpur assembly seat of Bhadohi, is lodged in Agra jail.

Justice Sameer Jain observed: “The applicant is a very influential political figure of the state of Uttar Pradesh and out of 85 cases lodged against him, 13 are still pending. From perusal of the list of the cases, it reflects that many cases were of heinous crimes and in two cases he has already been convicted. Therefore, a possibility cannot be ruled out that after his release on bail, the applicant may tamper witnesses...”

An FIR in the present case was lodged against the applicant on September 1, 2021 alleging that the applicant and his son forcibly took possession over the land of an informant. It was further alleged by the informant that after registration of the above noted case the applicant and his family members were continuously threatening the informant and pressuring him to withdraw the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out