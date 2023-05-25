HC rejects bail plea of gangster-politician Vijay Mishra

Observing that while deciding on a bail application the criminal antecedents of the applicant cannot be ignored, the Allahabad high court has rejected the bail plea of gangster-politician Vijay Mishra in a land grabbing case of Gopiganj in Bhadohi district. The court noted that the applicant was named an accused in more than eighty cases. The court noted that the applicant was named an accused in more than eighty cases

At present, Vijay Mishra, a four-time MLA from the Gyanpur assembly seat of Bhadohi, is lodged in Agra jail.

Justice Sameer Jain observed: “The applicant is a very influential political figure of the state of Uttar Pradesh and out of 85 cases lodged against him, 13 are still pending. From perusal of the list of the cases, it reflects that many cases were of heinous crimes and in two cases he has already been convicted. Therefore, a possibility cannot be ruled out that after his release on bail, the applicant may tamper witnesses...”

An FIR in the present case was lodged against the applicant on September 1, 2021 alleging that the applicant and his son forcibly took possession over the land of an informant. It was further alleged by the informant that after registration of the above noted case the applicant and his family members were continuously threatening the informant and pressuring him to withdraw the case.