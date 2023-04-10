Umesh Pal murder: Atiq’s son, aide stayed in Delhi with brother Ashraf’s help, say police

Wanted in February 24 broad daylight murder of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards here, gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad had taken shelter in Delhi with the help of his uncle and former MLA Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf after the crime. Police believe Asad does not stay at one place for more than four days and keeps changing his location to evade arrest. (For Representation)

One of the accused in the case Guddu Muslim, an aide of Atiq, had also left Meerut in a bus for Delhi after staying at the house of Atiq’s sister, said police. Asad was staying in Sangam Vihar of Delhi with some of Ashraf’s friends, police officials in the know of things said.

Special cell of Delhi Police later arrested Asad’s aides who gave information about him. A team of Prayagraj Police was on way to Delhi to take their custody. Their call details will also be scanned, they added.

Carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh on his arrest, Asad had already planned to hide in Delhi even before the crime was committed. His uncle Ashraf, who is lodged in Bareilly jail, helped him in searching for a safe shelter. He reached Delhi in first week of March and stayed at different locations, including Sangam Vihar, police officials say.

Police believe Asad does not stay at one place for more than four days and keeps changing his location to evade arrest. An STF team reached Sangam Vihar but Asad had left the place by then. However, Asad’s two aides were arrested by special cell cops.

Joint teams of STF and Prayagraj Police will now question them. Primary quizzing suggest that the arrested ones also have some connection with Asad’s friends arrested in Hyderabad.

Delhi police officials on Sunday issued a statement informing that last month they had arrested an arms dealer Awtar Singh. During questioning, Awatar Singh confessed to have supplied 10 firearms to one Khalid and Zeeshan.

Delhi Police then nabbed the duo on March 28 from Sheikh Sarai area with two pistols and some ammunition. The duo informed police that they had provided shelter to Asad.

Asad, Gulam Hasan, Guddu Muslim, Sabir and Armaan are carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh each on their arrest while Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen, who is also wanted in the case, carries a reward of ₹50,000.