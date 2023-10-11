Girl thrown before train for resisting harassment, loses hand and legs

LUCKNOW A 16-year-old girl was battling for life after losing her legs and a hand when two men hurled her before a train in Bareilly when she tried to stop them from sexually harassing her on Tuesday evening, her family alleged. She also suffered multiple fractures in the incident in the CB Ganj area of Bareilly city on Tuesday. The key accused and his father were arrested, said police officials in Lucknow on Wednesday. The victim was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bareilly. (Pic for representation)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath issued stern directives to the Bareilly police and district administration for strict action against the accused and police personnel for being negligent in handling the matter. The state government announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the girl.

SSP (Bareilly) Ghule Sushil Chandra Bhan suspended inspector in-charge of Collector Bukganj police station, Ashok Kumar Kamboj, a sub-inspector, in-charge of a local police outpost and a beat constable for negligence and initiated departmental inquiry against them in the matter.

Bareilly SSP, along with other senior police officials rushed to the hospital to inquire about the condition of the girl. While interacting with media persons, he confirmed the arrest of the key accused and his father after registering an FIR on charges of attempt to murder, causing grievous hurt and stalking on the basis of the complaint submitted by the girl’s father.

The family of the intermediate student alleged that a youth and his companion used to harass their daughter when she went for tuitions in the evenings and pushed her in front of the moving train at Khaduwa crossing when she was returning from the coaching centre on Tuesday evening.

They alleged that the arrested youth and his friend often used to harass the girl and they had even complained about this to the youth’s family, but this failed to change their behaviour. The kin said the two boys pushed her in front of the train when she resisted them.

Earlier, the local cops had allegedly tried to water down the incident, saying it was an incident of “suicide attempt over love relation.”

