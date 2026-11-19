: A goat straying into a neighbour’s house triggered a violent altercation in Lucknow’s Sarojininagar area, with a 65-year-old man allegedly opening fire at his neighbour with a country-made pistol on Tuesday. The accused was arrested on Wednesday, police said. Sarojininagar police registered an FIR under sections 109(1) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the basis of the complaint. (For representation only)

The incident took place in Rustam Vihar Colony on November 17, when the goat belonging to Mohammad Ikhlaq entered the house of his neighbour, Mohammad Ali. According to Ikhlaq’s complaint, Ali started abusing him over the matter. When Ikhlaq objected, Ali allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired at him with the intention to kill.

Sarojininagar police registered an FIR under sections 109(1) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the basis of the complaint.

Two police teams were formed to trace the accused. After examining CCTV footage from the spot and surrounding areas and using technical surveillance and local intelligence, police arrested Ali on November 18, said ADCP South Vasanth Rallapalli.

“A 12-bore country-made pistol, one spent cartridge and one live cartridge were recovered from his possession,” the officer added. Sections 351(3) of the BNS and 3/25 of the Arms Act were subsequently added to the case.