Goats’ bleating gives away thieves, 2 held

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 14, 2024 07:08 AM IST

According to Jalaun police, SHO of Dakore police station Rajesh Pal Singh and his men were conducting vehicle check near Makrecha village when they spotted the white SUV with goats bleating loudly.The occupants accelerated when asked about the goats , leading to a pursuit through fields. The police surrounded and apprehended the thieves after a half -an -hour chase.

Kanpur: In the run-up to Eid ul-Azha festival, two enterprising thieves thought they’d make a fortune by stealing 20 prized goats from various locations in Jalaun district. With dreams of cashing in on the high demand for top quality goats, they packed their bleating bounty into an SUV and sped off, envisioning hefty profits in the market.

The thieves, identified as Yunus alias Muhammad Ali and Faizal Khan from Rath Chungi, Mahoba, confessed to their plan of selling the stolen goats at a premium . (Pic for representation)
However, their plan hit a snag when the goats, apparently not in on the scheme, started bleating loudly, attracting the attention of the Dakore (Jalaun) police checking vehicles. What followed was a scene straight out of a comedy flick, as the police gave a hot pursuit.

The chase led to a dramatic encounter in a field, where the bumbling thieves tried to make a run for it. Both of them were overpowered and arrested.

The thieves, identified as Yunus alias Muhammad Ali and Faizal Khan from Rath Chungi, Mahoba, confessed to their plan of selling the stolen goats at a premium .

A search of the car yielded 20 stolen goats valued at 5 lakh, along with a firearm and two mobile phones.

According to Jalaun police, SHO of Dakore police station Rajesh Pal Singh and his men were conducting vehicle check near Makrecha village when they spotted the white SUV with goats bleating loudly.

The occupants accelerated when asked about the goats , leading to a pursuit through fields. The police surrounded and apprehended the thieves after a half -an -hour chase.

Yunus alias Muhammad Ali and Faizal Khan confessed to stealing goats from various villages in preparation for the upcoming Bakrid festival. They planned to sell the goats in the market.

They also told the police that they had stolen nearly 50 goats in the past 15 days and sold them in the market. The police recovered a country-made pistol, two live cartridges and two mobile phones from them.

