‘Govansha’ an integral part of Indian tradition: Kovind

VARANASI: “‘Govansha’ and milk products have been an integral part of Indian tradition since ancient times. However, today, due to the shift towards chemical farming and the use of pesticides, ‘govansha’ is compelled to wander the streets and is subjected to neglect. We are solely responsible for this situation, as our focus has been more on short-term gains rather than long-term sustainability. This is having a grave effect on our health as well,” said former President of India, Ramnath Kovind. Former president Ramnath Kovind at a seminar. (HT)

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day “National Seminar on Indigenous Cow, Organic Farming, and Panchgavya Chikitsa,” jointly organised by the Department of Kayachikitsa, IMS, BHU, and Go-Vigyan Anusandhan Kendra, Devlapar, Nagpur, at the Shatabdi Krishi Prekshagrih at the Institute of Agriculture, BHU, on September 21, 2024.

The purpose of the seminar is to discuss the importance of indigenous cows, cow rearing, and ‘Panchgavya’ medicine. Research scholars from various universities across India presented their research papers following the inaugural session and continued into the second day of the seminar.

The seminar was organised under the chairmanship of Prof. O. P. Singh, Dept. of Kayachikitsa, IMS, BHU, and Prof. Sunanda R. Pedhekar of the same department, and was graced by the presence of several distinguished guests, including Dr. Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu,’ Minister of State for Ayush, Uttar Pradesh, Meghraj Jain, former member of Rajya Sabha, Ajit ji Mahapatra of Akhil Bhartiya Go-sewa Sangh, and Sunil Mansinghka of Gauvigyan Anusandhan Kendra, Devlapar.

Meanwhile, former President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday strongly condemned the alleged adulteration of ‘prasadam’ (laddoos) at the Tirupati Temple.

“...I could not visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple, for which I also apologised to Baba Kashi Vishwanath. Some of my colleagues went to the temple and brought me prasad. At that time, I recalled the news of adulteration in ‘prasadam’ from Tirupati. This issue cannot be limited to just one temple; it could be a problem elsewhere too,” he said.

The former President further said, “Hindus have a deep faith in ‘prasad’. In Hindu scriptures, this kind of adulteration in prasad has been called a sin.” He suggested implementing regular checks on the ingredients of prasadam to ensure its purity.