U.P.: Two govt hospitals with burn wards in Lucknow sans plastic surgeons

With the retirement of plastic surgeons who were working at the state capital’s two government hospitals that share major caseload of burn injury patients, the two medical facilities are now without plastic surgeons. Now surgeons have been assigned duty to look after the burn injury patients at the two hospitals. (For Representation)

One plastic surgeon each, who were working at Civil hospital (which has a 50-bed burn ward) and Balrampur hospital (which has a 12-bed burn ward) superannuated on June 30 (Friday) and none have replaced them so far.

The burn wards at these government hospitals remain full at any given day. Now surgeons have been assigned duty to look after the burn injury patients at these two hospitals.

Experts say plastic surgeons have a definitive role in treatment of patients of burn injuries. “A surgeon can well manage a burn patient initially to make them stable but the remaining part of treatment needs a plastic surgeon,” said Prof Vijay Kumar, HoD, plastic surgery, at King George’s Medical University.

Dr Narendra Agrawal, director, Civil hospital, said, “One of our surgeons has been working in the burn ward since long and he is taking care of all the admitted patients.” “If we get a plastic surgeon, things will be better,” he added. Experts said there are certain treatment related decisions that are best taken by a plastic surgeon.

“The decision for debridement, (the process to treat wound in the skin, removing infected, dead tissue, foreign debris and residual material from dressings), skin grafting and amputation is to be taken and processed by a plastic surgeon. Though a surgeon is equally qualified for amputation but the decision whether or not go for amputation is a plastic surgeon’s job,” said Dr Vijay Kumar.

In the government sector, burn wards are running at three government hospitals in Lucknow and another at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) where plastic surgeons are available round-the-clock for its 35-bed burn ward.

The third government hospital that has a burn ward is Rani Laxmibai hospital where a plastic surgeon is working. Also, there are very few plastic surgeons in the government sector in the state. “We have surgeons looking after burn patients. For any specific need, we can have consultation with doctors from KGMU or refer patients there,” said a senior doctor at Balrampur hospital.

Office bearers of Provincial Medical Services Association (PMSA) said the work environment needed to be improved to bring in more specialists in government hospitals. “Specialists usually find private sector lucrative. So, they avoid joining government medical services. If work environment and pay scale are made better, we will have more specialists even at community health centres,” said Dr Amit Singh, general secretary, PMSA.