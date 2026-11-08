Major government hospitals in Lucknow brace for firecracker-related emergencies

Government hospitals in Lucknow have been put on high alert to deal with emergencies arising from firecracker-related incidents during Diwali, with around 70 beds reserved across four major healthcare facilities and specialist doctors assigned round-the-clock duties.

KGMU, RMLIMS, Balrampur Hospital and SPM Civil Hospital have strengthened emergency arrangements for firecracker related incidents. (HT)

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King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), Balrampur Hospital and SPM Civil Hospital have strengthened their emergency arrangements to ensure prompt treatment for people sustaining injuries while bursting firecrackers.

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Also read: Fireworks yet to peak, Lucknow’s air already ‘poor’; experts warn of further deterioration

Specialist doctors and medical staff assigned round-the-clock duties

Doctors, nursing personnel and paramedical staff have been assigned emergency duties. Hospitals have also ensured the availability of essential medicines and diagnostic facilities, including pathology and radiology services, to avoid delays in treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} Special arrangements have been made to manage burn injuries, eye damage, severe wounds to limbs and road accidents. Specialists from plastic surgery, general surgery, orthopaedics, ENT, ophthalmology and general medicine departments have been placed on alert. The Trauma Centre in Jankipuram has also been put on high alert. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Special arrangements have been made to manage burn injuries, eye damage, severe wounds to limbs and road accidents. Specialists from plastic surgery, general surgery, orthopaedics, ENT, ophthalmology and general medicine departments have been placed on alert. The Trauma Centre in Jankipuram has also been put on high alert. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr BKS Chauhan, director of Balrampur Hospital, said 20 beds had been reserved for emergency cases. General surgeons, physicians and specialists from ENT and ophthalmology departments have been assigned duties, along with nursing and paramedical staff.

He said the hospital would provide round-the-clock emergency medical services to patients.

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Also read: Cracker sale in Lucknow: Fake ‘green’ upfront, big bang under the counter

Civil Hospital sets aside 25 beds for festival-related emergencies

Dr GP Gupta, director of Civil Hospital, said 25 beds had been reserved to manage potential emergencies during the festival. Specialists from plastic surgery, orthopaedics and general surgery departments have been placed on call.

He added that arrangements had been made to ensure the availability of all necessary diagnostic tests so that critically injured patients could receive timely treatment.

Also read: 1,201 shops planned at 60 sites in Lucknow, only green crackers for sale

RMLIMS reserves 10 emergency beds, assigns specialist teams

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RMLIMS spokesperson Dr Bhuwan Chandra Tiwari said 10 beds had been reserved in the emergency department. Doctors from cardiology, surgery, general medicine, ENT and gynaecology departments have been assigned duties.

Nursing and paramedical personnel have also been placed on alert to provide immediate medical assistance in case of an emergency.

KGMU medical superintendent Dr Suresh Kumar said around 15 beds had been reserved at the Trauma Centre. Doctors from plastic surgery, general surgery and orthopaedics departments have been assigned emergency duties. The medical university has also ensured the availability of emergency medicines and facilities for essential diagnostic investigations.

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