A man was killed and two of his brothers, who came to his rescue, were critically injured after they were attacked by a gunman, in Shahjahanpur’s Azizganj area on Monday night, police said. Gunman attacks 3 brothers in Shahjahanpur; one dead, two critical

The attacker, identified as one Sheru, is a history-sheeter. Police were still looking for him when this report was filed.

According to police, Kamlesh Singh, who was returning home from work around 8.30 pm, when he saw Sheru thrashing another man near Chungi. As Kamlesh attempted to intervene and pacify Sheru, the latter allegedly attacked him with a sword, slashing his face, before shooting him in the abdomen with a country-made pistol.

Hearing the commotion, Kamlesh’s brothers Akhilesh and Jitendra rushed to the spot. Sheru reportedly opened fire on them as well, shooting them both in the stomach. The brutal attack created chaos in the area.

Sheru then set his pickup vehicle on fire and fled, police added.

The brothers were rushed to the government medical college in the city. Kamlesh, whose condition was extremely critical, was referred to Lucknow. He died on the way. The body was expected to be sent to Shahjahanpur by Tuesday evening after the post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the two surviving brothers remain hospitalized and under intensive care.

Shahjahanpur police have, meanwhile, launched a manhunt. An FIR has been registered against Sheru and three others under multiple sections, including murder and attempt to murder. “Three police teams have been deployed to arrest the accused. We are conducting raids at all his possible hideouts,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajesh Dwivedi.