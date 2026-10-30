Harassing women, threats and intimidation: Inside police dossier on Rishabh Shukla’s uncle

Allegations of assaulting neighbours, threatening residents, harassing women and creating an atmosphere of fear in his locality had led to police action against Rajesh Shukla, co accused and uncle of triple-murder accused Rishabh Shukla, months before the October 29 shooting incident in Saadatganj. The police had even declared ₹25,000 reward on him.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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An official order accessed by Hindustan Times reveals that Rajesh, 58, was declared a Goonda under the Uttar Pradesh Control of Goondas Act, 1970, and externed from Lucknow for three months by then police commissioner Amrendra Kumar Sengar on March 16, 2026.

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The order, passed under Section 3(3)(b) of the Act, records three criminal cases registered against Rajesh between 2020 and 2025, besides a police beat report alleging that he frequently picked fights with residents, assaulted people, abused them and threatened to kill those who objected to his behaviour.

According to the police dossier, Rajesh, a resident of House No. 341/1 in Brahmani Tola, Naubasta, under Saadatganj police station, allegedly acted along with his associates to intimidate the neighbourhood. The police also accused him of making objectionable remarks against women, stalking them and indulging in acts intended to outrage their modesty.

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{{^usCountry}} The police proceedings were initiated following a proposal by the Saadatganj police inspector in December 2025. A notice was issued to Rajesh on February 16, 2026, asking him to explain why he should not be externed from Lucknow for six months. After hearing arguments from both sides and examining the records, the police commissioner ordered his externment for three months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police proceedings were initiated following a proposal by the Saadatganj police inspector in December 2025. A notice was issued to Rajesh on February 16, 2026, asking him to explain why he should not be externed from Lucknow for six months. After hearing arguments from both sides and examining the records, the police commissioner ordered his externment for three months. {{/usCountry}}

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Three cases figure in police dossier

The first case mentioned in the order registered at Saadatganj police station is under IPC Sections 147, 323 and 504. According to the dossier, the complaint was filed by Priya Shukla on November 7, 2020, alleging that Rajesh and his associates assaulted her and her father following an old dispute and abused them. The police subsequently filed a chargesheet in the case on December 9, 2020.

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The second case was registered at Talkatora police station under Sections 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complaint, filed by Rashmi Jaiswal on February 22, 2025, alleged that Rajesh and others gathered near a shop in her neighbourhood, created a disturbance and threatened her when she objected. A chargesheet was filed on February 28, 2025.

The third case was registered at Saadatganj police station on October 9, 2025, under BNS Sections 77, 78, 79, 351(2) and 352. The complainant, Shalini Srivastava, alleged that Rajesh followed her, made objectionable remarks and harassed and threatened her. The police filed a chargesheet in the case on November 18, 2025.

Police cited fear among residents

Apart from the criminal cases, the police relied on a beat report prepared by head constable Umesh Kumar on December 22, 2025. The report allegedly described Rajesh as a person with criminal tendencies who frequently fought with residents, assaulted people and threatened them with death when they protested.

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The report further claimed that his conduct had created fear in the neighbourhood, with residents reluctant to approach the police or give evidence against him.

A subsequent verification by police personnel found the allegations in the beat report to be correct, according to the order. The Saadatganj police inspector argued that Rajesh’s alleged activities were detrimental to public order and that action under the Goondas Act was necessary to curb his activities.