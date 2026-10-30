Lucknow triple murder: Top brass meet bereaved family, assure fast-track trial, security

Four days after three men of a family were gunned down in broad daylight over a neighbourhood dispute in Saadatganj, additional chief secretary (home) Sanjay Prasad and director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna visited the bereaved household on Friday, assuring the surviving women and children of adequate security, a speedy trial in a fast-track court and stringent punishment for those found guilty. The joint team of Lucknow police, NDRF, SDRF and locals at the spot . (HT) (HT_PRINT)

The police declared a reward of ₹25,000 each for information leading to the arrest of two absconding suspects — prime accused Rishabh Shukla’s uncle Rajesh Shukla alias ‘Tunnu’ and sister Divya. Both have been absconding since the incident.

The high-level visit to the Brahmani Tola locality of Naubasta came amid local outrage and allegations that police had ignored prior complaints of harassment against the accused neighbours. Listening to the family’s grievances, DGP Krishna promised that the state government and police would pursue the case aggressively to secure maximum punishment under the law.

The triple murder took place earlier this week following an argument over parking, the use of vacant land near a banyan tree and the construction of a public platform (chabutra) initiated by the municipal corporation. The shooting claimed the lives of Shivaji Tiwari, 62, his brother Shivendra Tiwari, 55, and Shivaji’s son Suyash Tiwari, 30, leaving the household with no surviving adult male members.

Also Read | ‘Shot them all in self-defence’: Videos capture horror of Lucknow triple murder

Family demands death penalty During the interaction with top officials, the victims’ kin expressed dissatisfaction with the police action taken so far and sought immediate protection for the women and children left behind.

Usha Tiwari, a family member, demanded death penalty for prime accused Rishabh Shukla and a police encounter of co-accused Rajesh Shukla and his cousin Ravindra Shukla.

Neeraj Shukla, brother-in-law of deceased Shivaji Tiwari and maternal uncle of Suyash Tiwari, said: “Our brother-in-law, nephew and his brother were simple, decent people. They never imagined that the accused harboured such intentions. There was no previous threat or serious dispute. It was a minor disagreement over the construction of a platform (chabutra) being undertaken by the municipal corporation at the councillor’s initiative,” he said.

He claimed Shivaji had no personal involvement in the construction, which was meant for public and religious activities.

Neeraj also demanded the strictest punishment for the accused and immediate arrest of Rajesh Shukla and Divya, who remain absconding. He alleged that the family was not satisfied with the police action so far, pointing out that one of the absconding accused had earlier been externed from the district.

“The accused were neighbours, and there had been occasional arguments, but we never imagined they would open fire. Their arrest is essential, as they are dangerous people,” he alleged.

Also Read | Lucknow: Two shootings in two months, 6 deaths; no clue yet about illegal weapons’ source

LDA measures Rishabh’s house; nazul land claim under scrutiny A team from the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) reached the house of the accused, Rishabh Shukla, on Friday to carry out a detailed measurement of the property and the land on which it stands. The team used an Electronic Total Station (ETS) machine to measure the house and the plot. The exercise follows the victim family’s demand for bulldozer action against the accused’s property.

The LDA had earlier demolished a portion of the boundary wall after finding that it encroached upon the road. However, the family alleged that not just the boundary wall but the house itself had been constructed on Nazul land, prompting the authority to undertake a detailed measurement to ascertain the property’s status and any encroachment.