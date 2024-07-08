Hathras ‘Baba’ was booked in Agra 24 years ago for making false claims

Self-styled godman Suraj Pal, known to his followers as “Bhole Baba” or Narayan Hari Sakar, was booked at Agra’s Shahganj police station in 2000 for making false claims of bringing a dead teen girl back to life. Sural Pal, who has an ashram in Kedar Nagar area of Agra, claimed to bring a dead girl back to life. (For Representation)

He was arrested after his followers pelted police with stones, said Tejveer Singh, a retired deputy SP, who was the inspector incharge of Shahganj police station at that time.

“A 15-year-old girl had died on March 18, 2000. Sural Pal, who has an ashram in Kedar Nagar area of Agra, claimed to bring the girl back to life. He and his followers took the deceased girl at Malka Chabutra crematorium for exhibiting his magical powers,” he said.

“A crowd had also assembled. When things started going out of control, police intervened and asked Sural Pal to stop but his followers turned violent and pelted police with stones. Seven people, including Sural Pal, were arrested and booked under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, at Shahganj police station of Agra,” he added. However, Sural Pal was later acquitted in the matter by a court order.