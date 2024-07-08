 Hathras ‘Baba’ was booked in Agra 24 years ago for making false claims - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hathras ‘Baba’ was booked in Agra 24 years ago for making false claims

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Jul 08, 2024 12:47 AM IST

He was arrested after his followers pelted police with stones, said Tejveer Singh, a retired DSP, who was then inspector incharge of Shahganj police station

Self-styled godman Suraj Pal, known to his followers as “Bhole Baba” or Narayan Hari Sakar, was booked at Agra’s Shahganj police station in 2000 for making false claims of bringing a dead teen girl back to life.

Sural Pal, who has an ashram in Kedar Nagar area of Agra, claimed to bring a dead girl back to life. (For Representation)
Sural Pal, who has an ashram in Kedar Nagar area of Agra, claimed to bring a dead girl back to life. (For Representation)

He was arrested after his followers pelted police with stones, said Tejveer Singh, a retired deputy SP, who was the inspector incharge of Shahganj police station at that time.

Hathras stampede: 34 get statements recorded before judicial commission

“A 15-year-old girl had died on March 18, 2000. Sural Pal, who has an ashram in Kedar Nagar area of Agra, claimed to bring the girl back to life. He and his followers took the deceased girl at Malka Chabutra crematorium for exhibiting his magical powers,” he said.

“A crowd had also assembled. When things started going out of control, police intervened and asked Sural Pal to stop but his followers turned violent and pelted police with stones. Seven people, including Sural Pal, were arrested and booked under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, at Shahganj police station of Agra,” he added. However, Sural Pal was later acquitted in the matter by a court order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Hathras ‘Baba’ was booked in Agra 24 years ago for making false claims
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On