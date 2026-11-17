: The Allahabad High Court administration has promoted 30 officers of the office cadre working at its Lucknow Bench to higher posts.

Allahabad High Court (File Photo)

Registrar General Manjeet Singh Sheoran issued a notification in this regard. Following the promotions, the officers have been assigned new responsibilities to key posts, including registrar, joint registrar, deputy registrar, assistant registrar and section officer, according to a press release issued by the Registrar (Protocol), Lucknow Bench, on Monday.

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According to the notification, Rajneesh Kumar Singh has been promoted from joint registrar to registrar.

Kanchan Dixit, Manvendra Pratap Singh and Pankaj Mishra have been promoted from deputy registrar to joint registrar.

In the same order, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Sujeet Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Omendra Kumar Verma and Gopal Singh have been promoted from assistant registrar to deputy registrar.

Aditya Kumar Singh, Uday Veer Singh, Rajneesh Kumar, Ashish Verma, Om Harsh Yadav, Mohammad Faisal, Vandana, Vinay Singh, Mohammad Adil Hameed and Arvind Kumar Shashank have been promoted from Section Officer to Assistant Registrar.

Aastha Kadam, Swati Singh, Avneesh Kumar Singh, Deepti Verma, Anil Kumar, Ashish Anshumali, Amit Arpan, Jyoti Verma, Dharampal Singh, Rahul Kumar Gautam and Pankaj Gahlot among others have been promoted from review officer to section ffficer.

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{{^usCountry}} General Secretary of the High Court Employees Officers Association, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, said the association had been making efforts for a long time to expedite the promotion process in the office cadre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} General Secretary of the High Court Employees Officers Association, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, said the association had been making efforts for a long time to expedite the promotion process in the office cadre. {{/usCountry}}

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He extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the promoted officers on behalf of the association . HTC