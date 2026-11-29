The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has questioned the Pratapgarh SP’s decision to declare a reward on a man 13 days after he criticised the police on Facebook over their handling of a murder case, observing that the move appeared to stem from annoyance over his post.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court (HT File Photo) more less

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Justice Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi made the observation while allowing Sandeep Vishwakarma’s appeal against the rejection of his anticipatory bail plea under the SC/ST Act. Vishwakarma had posted on August 15, 2026, alleging that police were pressuring a murder victim’s family. An FIR was registered against him the next day on allegations of caste abuse and attempted strangulation.

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Setting aside the September 9 order rejecting anticipatory bail, the court directed that he be released on a personal bond of ₹50,000 and two sureties if arrested. It also left him free to seek a transfer of the investigation to the STF or CB-CID, with the state government directed to consider any such application in accordance with law.