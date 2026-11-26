The Allahabad high court on Thursday set aside the election of BJP MLA Om Kumar from the Nehtaur (Reserved-SC) assembly constituency in Bijnor district in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections, holding that he had failed to disclose his income details for four financial years in his nomination affidavit.

For representation only (Sourced)

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Justice Salil Kumar Rai, while partly allowing an election petition filed by Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Munshi Ram, stayed the operation of the order for 15 days to allow Kumar to continue representing the constituency and participate in assembly debates. However, he will not be entitled to vote in the House or its committees or receive any monetary benefits as an MLA during this period.

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In the 2022 assembly elections, Kumar had defeated Munshi Ram by 258 votes, securing 77,935 votes against the latter’s 77,677.

Munshi Ram had challenged Kumar’s election, alleging improper acceptance of his nomination papers and those of five other candidates due to defects in their Form 26 affidavits. He had also alleged irregularities in the counting of VVPAT slips and postal ballots.

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{{^usCountry}} While rejecting the allegations of counting irregularities for lack of evidence, the court found merit in the objection concerning Kumar’s affidavit. However, the court rejected Munshi Ram’s plea to declare him elected in Kumar’s place. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While rejecting the allegations of counting irregularities for lack of evidence, the court found merit in the objection concerning Kumar’s affidavit. However, the court rejected Munshi Ram’s plea to declare him elected in Kumar’s place. {{/usCountry}}

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Under amended election rules, candidates are required to disclose their total income as shown in income tax returns for the preceding five financial years in paragraph 4 of Form 26. Kumar had disclosed an income of ₹1,45,81,059 for 2021-22 but left the columns for the preceding four financial years, from 2017-18 to 2020-21, blank.

Kumar’s counsel argued that the returning officer had issued a checklist certifying the nomination papers as complete and had not asked him to rectify any defect.

Rejecting the argument, Justice Rai observed that the returning officer’s failure to identify the defect could not absolve the candidate of his statutory obligation to disclose the information, which is linked to voters’ fundamental right to know under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

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“If that checklist were treated as sufficient to validate the nomination, the returning officer would, in effect, acquire the power to dispense with the statutory requirement of disclosure. Neither the Act nor the Rules confer such a power upon him,” the court observed.

Citing the Supreme Court’s ruling in ‘Prakash Khandre vs Dr Vijay Kumar Khandre’, the court refused to declare Munshi Ram elected, observing that in a multi-cornered contest, it could not be presumed that votes polled by the disqualified candidate would have gone to the runner-up.

The court directed the Registrar General to immediately communicate its decision to the Election Commission of India and the Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.