Healing through mantras: Session to be held in Lucknow today

Healing through mantras: ‘When done in the correct manner, the sound and vibrations from mantras bring about the desired effect’
Healing through mantras advocate Dr Prasann Prabhakar addresses newspersons at the Jahangirabad Palace in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 03, 2022 01:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Aiming to spread knowledge about Divya Chikitsa Mantras that use sound and vibrations to bring about the desired effect and changes in the human body, the Dhyan Foundation is organising sessions for the people in Lucknow.

The public session on Sunday, at the Jahangiriabad Palace, Hazratganj, begins at 4 pm. Those wishing to experience the Divya Chikitsa Mantras may join the session.

“Mantras are an ancient science that heal and awaken us. When done in the correct manner, the sound and vibrations from mantras bring about the desired effect,” said Dr Prasann Prabhakar, of the Dhyan Foundation, while addressing newspersons on Saturday.

A cardiologist by qualification, Dr Prabhakar, who is a senior disciple of Ashwini Guruji, said, “The correct practice of Yog and Hawan not only bring inner peace, eliminate illness from the body but also make a connection with the divine.”

“Yog is a sadhana and not a business and that is why Yog and Hawan should be accompanied by service towards mankind and animals. Taking care of animals, who may not be able to express their hunger, is significant. At Dhyan Foundation, we feed 7,000 animals across India with the help of volunteer members,” he said.

Dr Prabhakar and Shivan Chanana will be sharing deeper and hidden aspects of mantras during the sessions.

