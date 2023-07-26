Special drive to find, immunise kids in U.P. to be held in 3 phases

A special drive will be carried out by the health department to cover children who missed any dose of routine immunisation in the state capital. For representation only (Ht File Photo)

The immunisation drive will be conducted in three phases where the first will run between August 7 and 12, the second between September 11 and 16. The third round will be conducted between October 9 and 14.

“It will be a special drive Mission Indradhanush 5.0. It will include both children and pregnant women who are in need of a dose of any vaccine,” said chief medical officer, Dr Manoj Agrawal.

Dr AP Singh, the additional CMO, said that training of health staff has been done. The district has over 13.07 lakh houses and in the head count till July 25, a total 2.76 lakh houses were covered. The number of children and pregnant women who have missed on any dose of vaccine have been identified and still the survey of houses is on.

“Immunisation cover is significant to protect children, pregnant women from various diseases. Not a single dose should be missed,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist at the SC Trivedi Memorial Trust Hospital.

The survey of houses to identify children and pregnant women who missed a dose will continue even as Mission Indradhanush 5.0 starts. ASHA workers have been told to upload details of such children and pregnant women on the E-kavach portal. The ASHA workers shall also motivate parents to bring children to vaccination booths.

Superintendents of hospitals, community and primary health centres will coordinate field visits by the health staff to conduct the survey.