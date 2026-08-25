Health dept ups vigil after 3 swine flu cases emerge in Lucknow

LUCKNOW Three fresh cases of swine flu (H1N1) have emerged in Lucknow over the past month, prompting the health department to step up surveillance and boost medical preparedness across the city.

Health officials advised people to cover their mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, wash their hands frequently, avoid close contact with people showing flu-like symptoms and exercise caution in crowded places. (Pic for representation)

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According to officials, the patients initially reported cold, cough and other flu-like symptoms before seeking medical attention at government hospitals. Tests were conducted following medical assessment, with the infection confirmed through ELISA testing.

Yogesh Raghuwanshi, district health education and information officer (DHEIO), said the department was following existing guidelines and that testing facilities were available at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital, Balrampur Hospital and Lok Bandhu Raj Narain Hospital.

Dr Nishant Nirvan, deputy chief medical officer, said ELISA testing was being used to confirm swine flu infection.

Health officials said viral infections tend to increase during seasonal changes. Swine flu, caused mainly by the Influenza A (H1N1) virus, spreads through respiratory droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes.

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{{^usCountry}} “Not every case of cold and cough is swine flu. However, testing is necessary when symptoms persist or worsen rapidly,” an official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Not every case of cold and cough is swine flu. However, testing is necessary when symptoms persist or worsen rapidly,” an official said. {{/usCountry}}

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The infection can lead to serious complications, particularly among young children, elderly people, pregnant women and those with serious underlying illnesses. Officials said they were also monitoring patients suspected to be at greater risk and identifying vulnerable areas.

Common symptoms include fever or chills, cough, sore throat, runny or blocked nose, headache, body ache, extreme fatigue and weakness. Some patients may also develop vomiting or diarrhoea. Difficulty in breathing requires immediate medical attention.

UP deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak directed officials to closely monitor cases related to swine flu and viral fever and continuously review testing facilities and treatment arrangements available in hospitals.

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Pathak, who holds the health portfolio, issued a letter to the additional chief secretary (medical and health) and the director general of health in this regard amid cases of flu-like illnesses.

He also asked officials to ensure adequate stocks of medicines and the availability of testing and treatment facilities at hospitals so that patients do not face delays in receiving care.

Pathak further directed officials to identify critical patients at an early stage and ensure prompt treatment to prevent their condition from deteriorating.

Health officials advised people to cover their mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, wash their hands frequently, avoid close contact with people showing flu-like symptoms and exercise caution in crowded places.

People developing symptoms have been advised against self-medication and asked to consult a doctor. Those experiencing difficulty breathing, chest pain or persistent high fever should seek immediate medical attention.

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