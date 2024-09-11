Hindu side completes submission, requests court to allow additional survey of Gyanvapi

VARANASI The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee (AIMC), which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, will present its submission against a plea seeking additional survey of the mosque by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on September 18, as the plaintiff, next friend of the deity Lord Adi Vishweshwar, completed his submission before a court here on Wednesday. In his plea and submission, Rastogi prayed to the court to direct the director general, ASI, to do a scientific survey of the entire Gyanvapi compound, existing on settlement plot number 9130, by using archaeological methods, ground penetrating radar (GPR), geo-radiology system and by excavation or extraction work. (File Photo)

Hearing on the plea, which sought additional survey of Gyanvapi mosque by the ASI, took place in the court of civil judge, senior division, (fast track court) Yughul Shambhu. The court fixed September 18 as the next date of hearing on the matter, said advocate Rastogi who filed the plea in January this year.

Rastogi is the next friend of Lord Adi Vishweshwar in the suit: Ancient Idol Swayambhu Lord Vishweshwar and others Vs Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee.

“We want a comprehensive survey in the entire Gyanvapi complex and presented our submission in its favour before the court,” Rastogi said.

Survey by the ASI in Gyanvapi complex is required because several parts of it have not been surveyed during the recently conducted exercise by the ASI, he added.

Rastogi said the Gyanvapi compound exists on settlement plot number 9130, the property in question. When the ASI conducts the survey, it (the ASI) shall also record its finding to the effect as to whether architectural structure traced at the disputed site (settlement plot number 9130) has any sort of connection with the temples, artefacts mentioned in the settlement plot numbers 9131 and 9132, which are owned by Lord Adi Vishweshwar, he added.

Counsel for the AIMC Akhlaque Ahmad already filed an objection against the plea. “We will give our submission against the plea in the court on September 18.”

“A survey in Gyanvapi mosque has already been conducted by the ASI. There is no need for a fresh or additional survey. We are against the survey as the ASI conducted survey in the entire Gyanvapi Mosque complex (excluding the portion which is protected by the order of the court),” said Ahmad.