Hottest In India: Agra day before, Kanpur yesterday boils at 46.9 degrees Celsius

The heat is making the mercury soar in the thermometer! After Agra recorded the highest temperature in the country on May 16, Kanpur (Indian Air Force station) recorded the hottest day of the season as day temperature at 46.9 degrees Celsius. In fact, Kanpur (IAF) and Barmer in Rajasthan were the hottest in the country. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Lucknow recorded the season’s highest and hottest day in May in five years as the day temperature soared to 44.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Agra soared to 46.5, which is 4.2 degrees Celsius above normal and Jhansi 46.2, which is 3.4 degree Celsius above normal.

In May 2019, day temperature in Lucknow was 44.8. The all-time high in Lucknow for the month was 46.5 recorded on May 31, 1995, second highest was 46.2 on May 28, 1966, said Mohd Danish, Lucknow Met office in-charge.

Forecast for Lucknow is a clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 45 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The IMD has issued a warning of heat wave conditions likely to develop during mid-day/afternoon hours.

The state forecast is most likely dry. Strong surface winds (speed 25-35 Kmph) are very likely over the state. There is a heat wave warning too at a few places. Warm night conditions very likely at isolated places in East UP.

Mercury in all IMD stations in UP was in excess of 41 degrees Celsius. The weather remained dry in Uttar Pradesh during the last 24 hours. On Saturday, the day temperature increased significantly in Agra and Meerut divisions of the state and there was no major change in all the remaining divisions.

Day temperatures were much above normal in Agra, Meerut and Gorakhpur divisions of the state (3.1 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius), and above normal in Ayodhya, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly, Moradabad and Jhansi divisions (1.6 degrees Celsius to 3.0 degrees Celsius) in all the remaining divisions.

The situation was no better in Prayagraj where it was 45.4, Hamirpur 45.2 and Etawah 45 degrees Celsius. In Kanpur city and Fursatganj, it was 44.8, Orai 44.6, Hardoi 44.5, Aligarh 44.4, Fatehpur 44.2 and Sultanpur 44, Barabanki 43.2 and Ayodhya 43 degrees Celsius.

During the last 24 hours, night temperatures were much above normal in the Kanpur division of the state (3.1 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius), above normal in Varanasi, Lucknow, Moradabad, Jhansi and Agra divisions (1.6 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius).