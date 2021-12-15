Human trafficking racket: UP ATS arrests another accused active in Delhi

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested another person involved in trafficking Bangladeshis into India before sending them abroad on fake Indian passports. The arrested accused operated from New Delhi, ATS officials said.

Earlier, the ATS had arrested nine people, including the mastermind of the racket.

According to a press statement issued by the ATS, the arrested accused was identified as Mohammad Kayum Sikdar, a Bangladeshi national who was living under the pseudonym Khokhan Sardar in south Delhi. “Mohammad Kayum was brought to ATS headquarters in Lucknow for questioning, on the basis of information provided by another accused. Kayum was arrested after his involvement was found in the illegal racket,” read the press statement.

As per ATS officials, Khokhan used to arrange fake Indian documents for Bangladeshis trafficked into the country. He also arranged jobs for them and facilitated their journey outside the country on fake Indian documents.

The ATS alleged that the gang trafficked Bangladeshis into the country mostly in West Bengal, where they were kept in abandoned madarsas and taught to speak and sign their names in Hindi. The accused were given fake Hindu names and fake Indian Identity cards before being sent to Delhi via train.

On Sunday, the ATS officials held eight such Bangladeshis in Kanpur from a Delhi -bound train. Fake identity cards were recovered from each of the eight individuals. The Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Asidul Islam, Hussain Mohammad, Alamein Ahmed, Jaibul Islam, Jameel Ahmed, Rajeev Hussain, Shekhawat Khan and Aladdin Tariq.

Acting on the information provided by the Bangladeshi nationals, the ATS next arrested Mahfazur Rehman, 34, from a madarsa in 24 Parganas, Kolkata on Monday. Rehman is also a Bangladeshi national who was found to be living on a fake ID.

The ATS has lodged an FIR of fraud and criminal conspiracy against all the nine accused and started investigation.

“Investigation is being done to identify other people linked to the racket. Further arrests will be based on the investigation into the matter,” read the press statement.