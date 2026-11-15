IAS officers revisit experiences of ‘daring to do differently’

Uttar Pradesh secretariat’s Tilak Hall once again resonated with camaraderie and old memories as serving and former IAS officers came together to share their experiences of navigating administrative challenges over the years. (Right to left) Manish Chauhan, Rohit Nandan, SP Goyal, JS Deepak, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma and Alok Kumar during a panel discussion at UP secretariat’s Tilak Hall in Lucknow. (Sourced)

“This reminds me of the senior administrative officers’ conference organised as part of the IAS Week,” said a senior officer, recalling his experiences at a panel discussion on ‘Making An Impact By Daring To Do Differently’. The discussion was organised by the secretariat administration department at Tilak Hall here earlier this week.

A large number of serving and retired IAS officers attended the programme, which was recorded for use as reference material for training officers at the Uttar Pradesh Academy of Administration & Management (UPAAM). Those present included chief secretary SP Goyal, additional chief secretary and IIDC Alok Kumar, additional chief secretary Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, and former IAS officers Rohit Nandan and JS Deepak, who is also the author of the book ‘I Dared to Dial Differently: An Insider’s Account of the IAS’.

Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, who moderated the discussion, asked Rohit Nandan to recall a posting that was intended to spite him. Those familiar with the development said Nandan referred to his posting in the disabled welfare department in 2003, soon after a new government took office.

Nandan, who worked in the department for four years, used the posting as an opportunity to work for the welfare of persons with disabilities, a senior officer said.

JS Deepak, meanwhile, was asked about the challenges he faced during his postings in districts and while working with the state and Union governments. He recounted his experiences, several of which feature as anecdotes and case studies in his book.

Goyal lauded Deepak for his work during various assignments and said the governance-related case studies in the book would serve as useful learning material for young officers.