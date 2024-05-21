IMD issues heat wave warning for East UP

Rain/thundershowers are very likely at isolated places in East UP districts while the weather will most likely be dry in West UP with strong surface winds (speed 25-35 kmph) very likely over the state, the weatherman said here on Tuesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The maximum temperature recorded in Lucknow was 39°C, while the minimum temperature was 27.1°C on Tuesday. The morning brought slight relief as the night remained windy and pleasant. The day saw a drop of 4 degrees since Saturday, when the maximum temperature soared to 44.2.

The IMD has issued a heat wave warning for isolated places and warm night conditions very likely over East UP. Thunderstorm /lightning/gusty winds(30-40kmph) is very likely at isolated places in some East UP districts.

There is also a forecast for heat wave conditions very likely at a few places and warm nights are very likely at isolated places over west UP, said weatherman Mohd Danish, in-charge of Lucknow Met office.

The Bundelkhand region, especially Jhansi, was hottest in UP at 46.3 degrees Celsius, Orai 45.2 degrees Celsius. The situation was no better in Agra and Fatehpur, where it was 43.2, Prayagraj 42.5, Fatehgarh 42.4, Hamirpur 42.2 and Bulandshahr 42 degrees Celsius.