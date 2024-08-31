Impossible now made possible in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath

Targeting the Opposition for lacking vision, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said by attracting large investment, the state government has made the impossible tasks possible in Uttar Pradesh. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT FILE)

“We have made the impossible possible for those who make various comments,” the chief minister said, countering his government’s detractors.

He was speaking at a programme organised to disburse incentives and distribute Letters of Comfort to the representatives of industry at Lok Bhavan here.

If the industry takes 10 steps, his government will respond with 100 steps, he said on the occasion.

Adityanath also said when he called the then minister for industry and IIDC (infrastructure and industrial development commissioner), asking them to make efforts for investment, he was told that ₹20,000 crore investment could be made in Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister also said when he asked them to make efforts for larger investment, they said “who would come to Uttar Pradesh?”

But the state government got investment proposals of ₹40 lakh crore at the Global Investors Summit-2023 and investment proposals of ₹10 lakh crore were implemented in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2024, Adityanath said.

“Before 2017, UP was plagued by chaos, anarchy, and crime due to the narrow-minded approach of the previous government, which lacked vision. The atmosphere was not such (industry-friendly) before 2017. The previous governments lacked vision and worked with narrow interests. Their aim was to get to power by hook or by crook,” he said.

He said Uttar Pradesh enjoys the rule of law and has created a favourable environment for investment, making the state India’s dream destination for investors.

He also said his government adopted zero tolerance policy towards crime and criminals and towards corruption and the corrupt.

In the previous regime, he said curfew was clamped during the top business season and the state’s youth faced a crisis of identity.

But now, the state has made strides in both ease of doing business and ease of living, he said as he detailed the implementation of 27 sectoral policies in Uttar Pradesh, developed with input from stakeholders. He emphasised that these policies were crafted with consideration of valuable suggestions while adhering to governance parameters.

Uttar Pradesh is positioned as a growth engine for India’s development in alignment with PM Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047, the chief minister said.

If industry and institutions join hands, then an excellent platform for skill development may be created, he noted.

Under the PM and CM Incentive Scheme, the government will provide half of the honorarium to youth engaged in skill development, he added.

Yogi also said the state government has set up the new industrial city of Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA) in an area of 36000 acres between Jhansi and Kanpur.

He said an airport would also come up there as has been done in Greater Noida where an international airport is coming up at Jewar.

He said the State Capital Region is being formed by connecting Lucknow and its surrounding six districts. He said electricity is now available in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh without discrimination. The industrial enterprises having their units in other states ruled by the opposition may not have the same experience.

“We are implementing 27 sectoral policies. We had consultations with the stakeholders before formulating these policies. We accommodated their suggestions and investment was made in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

He observed that the state government appointed 125 Chief Minister’s Fellows, who are working to resolve the issues of investors in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh Industry and Infrastructure Development department and Invest UP.

THE TRILLION DOLLAR MISSION

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said when the state government moved ahead with the objective of making U.P. a trillion-dollar economy, he was told that there would a need to attract investment of ₹15 to ₹20 lakh crore every year. He said the state government then decided to send his ministers and officers abroad. He said the state got investment proposals of ₹40 lakh crore for the Global Investors Summit-2023 instead of ₹15 lakh crore to ₹20 lakh crore. He said the incentives of ₹1333 crore are being distributed as investment projects of ₹1075 crore have begun commercial production. He said the state government has already distributed incentives of ₹4000 crore.

INTERNSHIP SCHEME: INDUSTRY ASKED TO COLLABORATE WITH GOVT

The chief minister asked industry to collaborate with the government in implementing the CM internship and PM internship programme. He said a convention of all those who participated n the internship programme should be organised and certificates should be given to them. He said this would open opportunities to the industry as well.

SCR, BIDA AND DEFENCE CORRIDOR

The chief minister informed the industrialists about the state government’s move to set up State Capital Region comprising of six districts and hoped the industrialists would take interest in the same. He also referred about setting up of BIDA and Defence Corridor.

‘SUFFICIENT POWER IN U.P. NOW’

Yogi said there was sufficient power in Uttar Pradesh now. He said he used to spend ₹5 lakh per month to pay electricity bills for Gorakhnath Temple as the power was supplied for only four hours in Gorakhpur before 2017.