In Lucknow: Live-in partner, parents arrested for woman’s rape, murder

Three people were arrested on Sunday for the rape and murder of a 25-year-old woman, whose body was recovered from a pit in an orchard near Ramdas Kheda village in Krishna Nagar on Friday afternoon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrested include the victim’s live-in partner and his parents, police said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), central, Rajesh Srivastava said after ascertaining the identity of the woman, the police started tracing her partner Harshit Shukla (22), who was staying in a live-in relationship for past eight months. Srivastava said Harshit confessed to his crime. On the basis of his revelations, Harshit’s father Prem Chand Shukla, 60, and mother Madhuri Shukla, 57, both residents of Krishna Nagar were arrested.

The ADCP said Harshit revealed that he stayed in a rented house and was in a live-in relationship with the women. The police official said Harshit told them that the woman gradually started demanding money from him. This troubled him and that’s why he plotted to eliminate her. Harshit then brought her to his Krishna Nagar house and strangulated her, the police official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the accused kept the body at home for nearly two days and later disposed of the body after stuffing it in the sack with help of his parents. The ADCP said the parents were also involved in the crime. He said section 376-D of the IPC for gang rape has been increased in the FIR after discovering that there could be involvement of more than one person in the crime. “Besides gang rape, Harshit and his parents have been booked under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (concealment of crime),” he added.