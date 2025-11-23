In Mohan Bhagwat’s presence, Yogi Adityanath mounts strong defence of RSS

Furnishing a strong reply to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) critics in the presence of Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat in Lucknow, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asserted that the organisation, which has completed 100 years of service, does not receive funding from any foreign country or entity, but people voluntarily contribute to it and participate in its activities with a selfless attitude. Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the 'Divya Geeta Prerna Utsav' in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Adityanath, who was the chief guest along with Bhagwat at the Divya Gita Prerna Utsav event at Janeshwar Mishra Park in the state capital, said, “Diplomats and foreign envoys often ask how the Sangh operates. We tell them that we have worked as ‘swayamsevaks’ (volunteers).”

“When they ask about funding, we say there is no funding pattern. No OPEC country or international church funds it. RSS stands on the strength of society and works with a spirit of service,” Adityanath said at the event that Shri Krishna Kripa GIEO Gita Parivar, Uttar Pradesh, is organising as part of the preparations for Gita Jayanti 2026. GIEO stands for Global Inspiration Enlightenment of the Bhagavad Gita.

“People ask where the RSS gets its funding from, so I would like to point out that no country or organization funds it. People join selflessly,” he added.

He added that the organisation serves every distressed person, irrespective of religion, language or region.

He remarked that the RSS has always inspired the spirit of “Nation First” and has stood with every person who can contribute to India’s growth and dignity.

In contrast, he noted, some people, both within India and abroad, have turned the idea of service into an instrument of bargaining. Through pressure, greed, and manipulation, they attempt to alter India’s demographic fabric and attack the nation’s cultural essence, he remarked.

In such times, the eternal wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita can serve as a renewed source of strength and guidance, he said.

Referring to the spiritual message of Bhagavad Gita, the chief minister said it can provide guidance in challenging times.

“The Gita is essential for 1.4 billion people,” the chief minister said, adding that it offers a path to success.

“The Gita is a true inspiration for Dharma and the guiding philosophy of India’s civilisational ethos.”

“Seven hundred verses of the Bhagavad Gita serve as a life mantra for every follower of Sanatan Dharma. The Gita is not just a scripture, it is a way of life,” he said.

“We never considered Dharma to be only an act of worship. Worship is only one aspect of it. Each person chooses their own mode of worship based on their faith, sect and belief.”

“Since ancient times, India has given the message of compassion and humanity to the world. We have never claimed superiority or asserted that our way alone is absolute. Instead, we welcomed all those in distress, those seeking refuge, and those facing hardships.

“The followers of Sanatan Dharma have always stood with those in need,” he said.

He also said the Divya Gita Prerna Utsav would help spread its teachings to a wider audience. In India’s civilisational view, even a battlefield is considered a ‘dharma kshetra’, and “victory is assured wherever dharma and duty prevail”, Adityanath said.

“No one should believe that they can walk on the path of ‘adharma’ and still hope for victory. Nature’s law does not permit that,” he said. He added that India’s spiritual ethos teaches people to act with a sense of merit and responsibility.

“We have always welcomed whoever came seeking refuge. ‘Jiyo aur jeene do’ (live and let live) and ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family) are messages that India gave to the world,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath praised Swami Gyananand for presenting the message of “GIEO Gita” in a relatable and practical manner.

He said that through simple and meaningful examples, Swami Gyananand has brought the teachings of the Gita into everyday life, whether for workers, farmers, students, youth, women, professionals, doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs, soldiers, or guardians of the nation.

His compact books carry deep inspiration and make the Gita accessible to all, the chief minister added.

Swami Gyananand said the purpose of the programme was to inspire people to live the teachings of Bhagavad Gita.

“Different versions of Mahabharat are visible across the world today, but the solution remains what it was then – the Gita,” he said.