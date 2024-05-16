INDIA bloc will disintegrate after June 4: Modi in Pratapgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the INDIA bloc wants to make five prime ministers in five years, with each party leader of the alliance getting a shot to be PM, a plan that would ruin the nation. He also claimed that the alliance will disintegrate after June 4 and a scapegoat will be found. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally in Pratapgarh on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO)

He contrasted the Opposition’s supposed plan with the Modi guarantee to make India the world’s third most powerful economy during his third term in power and promised to work for 18 hours a day for the development of the nation to make India a self-reliant country.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Modi was addressing a public rally at the Government Inter College (GIC) ground in Pratapgarh to seek support for BJP’s sitting MP from Pratapgarh Sangam Lal Gupta.

He hit out at the Congress and SP for their “lackadaisical attitude” towards development.

“The SP and Congress say that the country’s development will happen on its own, what’s the need to work hard for it? The SP and Congress mentality has two aspects, they say it will happen on its own and what’s the use of this?” he said.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s statement of sending money “khata khat, khata khat” (quickly) in the bank accounts of women if the Congress comes to power, Modi said the people of Rae Bareli will also send him back “khata khat” just like he was defeated in Amethi in 2019.

Modi’s jab at Rahul Gandhi comes after the Congress leader at his poll rallies promised that the grand old party will transfer ₹1 lakh annually ( ₹8,500 per month) into the accounts of women from every poor household in the country if it wins the elections.

“For the shehzadas of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, the country’s development is like the game of ‘gilli danda’. The shehzadas born in palaces are neither used to hard work, nor bringing results. They say the country will develop on its own, and say it will be done khata khat, khata khat,” Modi said.

“They say poverty will be removed from India khata khat. They should know that the people of Amethi have already sent them home and people of Rae Bareli also will send them home khata khat,” the PM added.

Modi also criticised the SP and Congress leaders claiming them to be lacking work ethic and results, implying they believe development happens effortlessly. He warned that governance isn’t child’s play and suggested their alliance will crumble soon after the loss at the polls.

He remarked, “After June 4, not only will there be a Modi government, but a lot more will happen. The INDI alliance will break apart-- khata khat, khata khat. A scapegoat will be found -- khata khat, khata khat. The princes will go on summer vacations abroad -- khata khat, khata khat.”

“The Congress ruled the country for 60 years, the Samajwadi Party remained in power (in U.P.) for several years, and the condition was that 85% of the houses did not receive tap water. We provided drinking water to 14 crore families,” Modi said.

Modi said that this election is about enabling stable and good governance to both U.P. and India and expressed confidence that the people will vote for the BJP-NDA, making the “Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar” slogan come true.

Prominent leaders present at the rally included deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Apna Dal-Sonelal president Anupriya Patel, U.P. minister Anil Rajbhar, MLC Mahendra Singh, MLA Rajendra Maurya, Pratapgarh MP Sangam Lal Gupta, MP and BJP state general secretary/regional in-charge Amar Pal Maurya, among others.

Pratapgarh goes to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 25.