Indian hockey has regained old glory, says CM Yogi

Asserting that there was a conducive atmosphere for the growth of sports in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said one of the favourite sports of the state -- hockey -- has touched new heights at the international level, including at the Olympics where India won back-to-back bronze medals in Tokyo and Paris. Yogi Adityanath interacts with players during the opening ceremony of the 1st Hockey India Junior Men Inter-Zone Championship 2024, at Padma Shri Mohd. Shahid Hockey Stadium, in Lucknow (PTI)

Speaking after inaugurating the 1st Hockey India Men’s Inter-Zonal Championship here, the chief minister said Indian hockey has regained its old glory.

“Uttar Pradesh too has produced many hockey greats like Major Dhyan Chand and KD Singh ‘Babu’ etc., and they all have made the country proud by leading the Indian team in the Olympics, Commonwealth, Asian Games and World Championships.”

“Hockey India Junior Men’s Inter-Zone Championship is providing a platform to junior hockey players to promote new talented players for future Olympics, International, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games,” he said.

“It is quite commendable that the state government’s sports policy is not only providing a platform to talented players of the state but also encouraging them to do well,” he said.

“It seemed that the national game was neglected a bit in its own home, but now it is moving forward with new enthusiasm and confidence,” he added.

He also talked about the state government’s policy to give jobs to the state players.

“Lalit Upadhyay, who was part of the Indian team both at Tokyo and Paris Olympics, was posted as Dy SP in UP Police the last time. Rajkumar Pal, who performed brilliantly in the Olympics this time, is also going to be made a deputy SP.”

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many steps have been taken to promote sports in the last 10 years.

“With this initiative of PM Modi, the negative feeling among the people about sports earlier, is moving forward with positivity today,” he said.

“Private sports academies have a big role in taking it forward. In such a situation, the government has made a sports policy to take it forward. Under this, sportspersons who win medals at Olympics, Commonwealth, Asiad, World Championships are being given jobs in government through direct recruitment.”

“Now, we are going to have a big football match tomorrow in Lucknow between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal and it shows the new positive approach of the government towards sports, which will provide a new energy to the youth,” he said.

He said the academy in Ghazipur which honed the skills of hockey player Raju Pal is a private one.

“Last year, the government gave an assistance of ₹5 crore to promote sports activities there. The first sports university is being built in the state in the name of hockey magician Major Dhyan Chand.”

“The government has saved the ancestral house of KD Singh ‘Babu’ from being auctioned, which shows the government’s support to sports. The government is preparing to build a memorial and museum to KD Singh ‘Babu’,” he said.

Hockey India general secretary Bhola Nath Singh, president and former India captain Dilip Tirkey were present on this occasion.