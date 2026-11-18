LUCKNOW Indian citizens living abroad can register as overseas electors in Uttar Pradesh and exercise their voting rights by submitting Form 6A, chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa said on Wednesday.

In case where an overseas elector returns to India and resumes ordinary residence in the country, the elector must inform the ERO concerned so that registration as an overseas elector can be discontinued, said Navdeep Rinwa (File Photo)

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Indian citizens who are residing outside the country for employment, education or other reasons and have not acquired citizenship of any other country and attained 18 years age on the qualifying date are eligible for enrollment in the electoral roll of the assembly constituency corresponding to the residential address mentioned in their Indian passport.

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An amendment to the Representation of the People Act, 1950, enacted by Parliament in 2011, Section 20A, was introduced for registration of Indian citizens residing abroad as overseas electors.

Overseas electors have to submit an application – Form 6A – to the electoral registration officer (ERO) concerned through online, offline or postal modes. If the applicant is already registered as a general elector in India and possesses an elector photo identity card (EPIC), the same must be surrendered while applying for registration as an overseas elector, said Rinwa.

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{{^usCountry}} In case where an overseas elector returns to India and resumes ordinary residence in the country, the elector must inform the ERO concerned so that registration as an overseas elector can be discontinued. Thereafter, the individual may apply through Form 6 for registration as a general elector in the assembly constituency corresponding to the place of ordinary residence in India, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In case where an overseas elector returns to India and resumes ordinary residence in the country, the elector must inform the ERO concerned so that registration as an overseas elector can be discontinued. Thereafter, the individual may apply through Form 6 for registration as a general elector in the assembly constituency corresponding to the place of ordinary residence in India, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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However, elector photo identity cards are not issued to overseas electors. They can exercise franchise rights by producing their passport at polling booths.

On polling day, an overseas elector must be physically present at the designated polling station and produce original Indian passport for identification. Accordingly, carrying the original Indian passport is mandatory for exercising the right to vote, said the CEO.

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The final electoral roll published on April 10 after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), contained 3,625 registered overseas electors, comprising 3,035 male and 590 female electors. While the draft electoral roll published on November 17, under the Special Summary Revision (SSR)-2027, contains 4,215 registered overseas electors, including 3,492 male and 723 female electors, he said.