The Special Summary Revision (SSR)-2027 of the voter list will commence in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday with the publication of the integrated draft voter list by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The poll panel will conduct a booth-level verification exercise across all constituencies of UP from November 17 to 20 to identify errors and discrepancies in the electoral roll ahead of next year’s Assembly polls. During the SSR-2027 process, claims and objections will be received from November 17 to December 16. (HT Photo/ Representational) After the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process concluded in April in UP, the ECI published final electoral rolls for the assembly constituencies on April 10 that had 133.9 million (13.39 crore) voters. According to ECI data, the current electoral roll contains the names of about 13.56 crore electors in UP. The estimated registration ratio of eligible citizens in UP is about 84%. Political tussle as Yogi claims missing Hindu names Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s allegation that the names of 1.27 crore (12.7 million) Hindu voters are missing from the voter list while there has been 1.65% increase in Muslim voters has sparked tussle between the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) over the voter list. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav shot off a letter to ECI to clear from where the CM got the data of deleted voters. Terming it a conspiracy, he said the BJP is trying to create fear in the society. Addressing party workers, Adityanath called upon BJP workers to launch a massive, booth-level voter enrollment campaign during the SSR process. The SP and Bahujan Samaj Party have also directed party workers to join the voter enrollment campaign with registration of eligible voters.

During the SSR-2027 process, claims and objections will be received from November 17 to December 16. These will be resolved as per rules by December 28. The final publication of the voter list will be done on January 4. The ECI has launched ‘No Voter to be Left Behind’ campaign to ensure that no eligible citizen is deprived of becoming a voter during the SSR that will be carried out at 1,73,730 polling booths in the state. Special campaigns will be organized on November 21, 22, 28 and 29 for the enrollment of voters.