‘PM to address national skills convocation in Lucknow on Nov 21’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will honour 52 All India toppers of various skill development and vocational courses at the 5th National Skills Convocation 2026 to be held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on November 21, said UP vocational education, skill development and entrepreneurship minister Kapil Dev Agarwal in a statement on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT file)

Organised by the Directorate General of Training (DGT), Government of India, this is the first time the event is being held outside Delhi. Agarwal said under the PM’s vision and CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a leading state in skill development and vocational education.

“Hosting the 5th Skill Convocation in Lucknow is a testament to the state’s robust training system and the growing competence of its youth, which will inspire millions of youth in the state to become self-reliant by pursuing skill training,” he added.

A total of 52 meritorious trainees who secured first positions across the country in the main examination of the All India Craftsmen Training Scheme and Craftsmen Instructor Training Scheme established by the DGT, Government of India, have been selected for the honour.

The minister said the toppers also include six All India toppers from Uttar Pradesh, including three CTS and three CITS trainees. All three selected CITS toppers are trainees from the same institution—Regional Staff Training and Research Centre, Aliganj, Lucknow. Approximately 1,000 to 1,200 trainees from various training institutions are likely to take part in the event.

The institute’s director DK Singh said the advanced training institute, which has been operating under the Uttar Pradesh government since 2015, offers training in 23 trades under the CITS scheme. Trainees from this institute have consistently brought laurels to the state, he added.