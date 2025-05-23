India-US trade pact will be finalised soon: Jitin Prasada

A trade agreement between India and the United States will be finalised soon, Union minister of state for commerce and industry Jitin Prasada said on Friday in a reference to the ongoing discussion between the two nations on tariffs. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and Union minister of state Jitin Prasad attendeding a programme organised under the aegis of Indo American Chamber of Commerce at a hotel in Lucknow. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

Prasada was in the state capital to attend a conference on “Rising UP, 8 years of successful governance” organised by the Indo -American Chamber of Commerce.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who was also present along with minister of state (Independent charge) for horticulture, agricultural marketing Dinesh Singh, said improvement in law and order has brought about a significant change in the state.

For his part, Prasada said Uttar Pradesh is now becoming an infrastructure hub and aims to be the number one state in the country.

He stressed that it is everyone’s responsibility to make Uttar Pradesh a developed state.

He highlighted the state’s significant progress in the last eight years, surpassing all benchmarks.

He mentioned Operation Sindoor, emphasising that terrorist incidents affect the economy.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the dream of a self-reliant India is being realized despite various challenges, he said.

He emphasised that India’s 140 crore population is not just a number but a strength, enabling the country to face every situation with confidence.

Prasada noted that several countries depend on India, and the country now negotiates on an equal footing with other nations.

The government has made significant progress in infrastructure development, including roads, expressways, transportation, and law and order, the Union minister said

The BrahMos missiles manufactured in Lucknow will enhance the military’s strength, and a tiger reserve is being established in Pilibhit, the minister said.

Deputy chief minister said Brajesh Pathak highlighted that the government has provided over eight lakh jobs to youth in the last eight years and that more than two crore youth are engaged in self-employment through the MSME sector.

“Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a leader in the MSME sector, with over 96 lakh MSME units. The state’s exports have increased from ₹86,000 crore to over ₹2 lakh crore,” Pathak said.

“The One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative has given Uttar Pradesh global recognition of products like Pilibhit’s bamboo flutes, Amroha’s dholaks and Bhadohi’s carpets,” the deputy CM said.

Pathak added that eight years ago, Uttar Pradesh was facing significant challenges, including farmer suicides, insecurity for youth and women, and economic instability due to riots and anarchy.

The state has 17 airports operating at full capacity, and the government is working on enhancing railway infrastructure. The number of MBBS seats has tripled, and the government has improved education and healthcare infrastructure, said Pathak.

Minister of state (independent charge) for horticulture and agricultural marketing Dinesh Singh said food processing units will enhance the value of farmers’ produce.

The minister urged industrial units to collaborate with farmers by establishing food processing units, which can help in value addition and provide better prices to farmers for their produce.

Mukesh Singh, chairman of the UP-State Coordination Committee and Executive Council member, IACC, was convenor of the seminar..

Principal secretary, department of animal husbandry, K Ravindra Naik; secretary, MSME Pranjal Yadav, former DGP OP Singh and former IAS Manoj Singh, among others, also addressed the gathering.

Former DGP, poet, others honoured

Lifetime achievement awards were given to former DGP OP Singh, lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir, comedian Annu Awasthi, educationist Pyush Singh Chauhan, renowned artist Anil Rastogi, IAS K Ravindra Naik, former IAS Manoj Singh, Dr Mayank Somani, Dr Lokendra Gupta, Prof Shalini Singh and Dr Neelam Vinay.