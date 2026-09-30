‘Insects in food, dirty utensils’: LU hostellers gherao V-C’s office

LUCKNOW Complaints over insects and hair allegedly found in food at Lucknow University’s Kailash Hostel mess escalated into a fresh protest on Wednesday. Hostel inmates gheraoed the vice-chancellor’s office, alleging that despite written complaints on September 19, no action was taken and an insect was found again in food on Wednesday.

Hostel inmates gheraoed the vice-chancellor’s office, alleging that despite written complaints on Sept 19, no action was taken and an insect was found again in food on Wednesday. (Sourced)

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In written complaints to the chief provost on September 19, hostellers had alleged that insects and hair were found in food almost every day, utensils were not washed properly, food was served on used and unclean plates, garbage had been piling up in kitchen premises for days and mess staff misbehaved with girl students.

An MA 3rd semester student had written that due to lack of cleanliness and excessive spices, she suffered stomach pain and vomiting, and that it was happening with other inmates as well. Another inmate wrote in an application that she suffered vomiting and weakness after consuming mess food and was unable to attend classes.

A third joint complaint stated that green vegetables were rarely provided; aloo chokha was served repeatedly, and after consuming food, several students suffered vomiting on Tuesday and taken to the nearby hospital. The hospital confirmed they were taken care of for food poisoning.

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{{^usCountry}} Hostellers said they had first approached dean (student welfare) Amita Kanaujia on September 19, but alleged she scolded them and did not hear their complaints, after which they gheraoed the V-C’s office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hostellers said they had first approached dean (student welfare) Amita Kanaujia on September 19, but alleged she scolded them and did not hear their complaints, after which they gheraoed the V-C’s office. {{/usCountry}}

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Chief proctor Rakesh Dwivedi, chief provost Ashish Awasthi reached the spot and facilitated a meeting between students and the V-C that day, but the hostellers said no resolution was received by them.

“Even after charging ₹40,000 mess fee, such food is being served. Our concerns should be taken seriously and action be taken against those responsible,” inmates alleged. Student leaders Vishal Singh and Prince Prakash said the protest would continue until a resolution is provided.

Provost Prof Ashish Awasthi stated that the mess operation had been stopped in the interest of students’ health.

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“In accordance with authorities’ approval, it is informed that in view of unavoidable circumstances, the operation of the mess in Kailash Girls’ Hostel, LU, has been stopped from October 1 afternoon,” stated a memorandum issued by Awasthi. The mess fees deposited by resident girl students will be refunded, it added.