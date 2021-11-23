Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Int’l human trafficking racket: Arrested Rohingyas grilled over SA-based Bangladeshi kingpin
lucknow news

Int’l human trafficking racket: Arrested Rohingyas grilled over SA-based Bangladeshi kingpin

Investigators prepared a questionnaire focused on extracting details about a South Africa-based Bangladeshi national Saeed and a London-based Indian national Gurpreet Singh, who were operating the racket sitting several kilometres away from here
the arrested persons were members of a widespread international network of human traffickers operating from South Africa and London. (Pic for representation)
the arrested persons were members of a widespread international network of human traffickers operating from South Africa and London. (Pic for representation)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 06:00 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) cross-questioned two Rohingyas arrested from Kolkata in connection with an international human trafficking racket busted on Sunday to extract information about the South Africa based kingpin of the racket, said police officials on Tuesday.

Two accused, Mohd Jameel, 40, and Noor Ameen, 28, residents of Myanmar, were in eight days’ custody of the ATS since Tuesday morning. The Lucknow ATS court granted their custody remand on Monday for their interrogation, said officials.

A police official said the investigators prepared a questionnaire focused on extracting details about a South Africa-based Bangladeshi national Saeed and a London-based Indian national Gurpreet Singh, who were operating the racket sitting several kilometres away from here. “Saeed, who had stayed in India for a few years, is suspected to be the kingpin of the racket and Gurpreet Singh is his main aide. He was allegedly in direct contact with Mohd Jameel,” he said.

Tightening the noose around Saeed and Gurpreet Singh may help expose the wider network across the country. The two arrested accused had revealed some crucial details about the kingpin and his links following which further investigation was on, said the official.

So far, nine members of this racket had been arrested from different parts of the country. The ATS official said the arrested persons were members of a widespread international network of human traffickers operating from South Africa and London.

He said the traffickers helped Bangladeshi nationals get Hindu names and Indian passports by preparing fake address proofs like Aadhaar card and voter ID cards. He also said that the Bangladeshi nationals were later sent to different countries as Indian nationals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out