Bread, biscuits, cakes and other bakery products across Uttar Pradesh are set to come under stricter food safety scrutiny, with the food safety and drug administration (FSDA) issuing comprehensive guidelines for manufacturers, bakeries, confectionery units, cafes and retail outlets. Is your bread really whole wheat? FSDA spells out stricter recipe for Uttar Pradesh bakeries

Commissioner Roshan Jacob announced that these guidelines now mandate rigorous oversight across the entire supply chain—including raw material sourcing, production, packaging, and distribution—affecting all manufacturers, bakeries, cafes, and retailers.

The FSDA has warned that the use of substandard ingredients, banned industrial colours and chemicals, unhygienic processing, improper storage and misleading product claims will invite regulatory action. Bread marketed as whole wheat, multigrain or milk bread must also comply with prescribed ingredient standards. Authorities will scrutinise licences, purchase bills, supplier details and production records.

The guidelines apply to a wide range of products, including bread, biscuits, cakes, pastries, cookies, chocolates and candies, mandating businesses to adhere to prescribed standards for quality, hygiene, food colours, packaging and labelling.

Manufacturers have been directed to regularly check the quality of refined flour, wheat flour, cocoa powder, eggs, nuts, margarine and shortening. Ingredients showing signs of mould, discolouration, foul odour, insect infestation or adulteration must be immediately segregated. Storage areas must also maintain temperature and humidity levels as prescribed on product labels to prevent deterioration and mould formation.

The use of industrial dyes such as Rhodamine B, Metanil Yellow and Sudan dyes has been strictly prohibited. Chemicals including potassium bromate, potassium iodate, formalin, boric acid and salicylic acid are also banned. Manufacturers can use only approved food colours and preservatives within the prescribed limits.

The guidelines also specify minimum ingredient requirements for breads sold under specialised categories. Whole wheat bread must contain at least 75% whole wheat flour of the total flour used, while multigrain bread must have at least 20% permissible grains other than wheat. Milk bread must contain a minimum of 6% milk solids. Similarly, bread marketed as oat, bran, honey or fruit bread must contain the prescribed quantity of the respective ingredient.

Claims such as sugar-free, preservative-free, organic and healthy must be supported by the actual product formulation and manufacturing records.

Perishable products containing milk, custard and pastry fillings must be kept at appropriate temperatures during storage, transportation and delivery. Bakery products with a shelf life of less than seven days must carry a clearly marked use-by date.

The guidelines also mandate hygienic processing and storage facilities, with smooth, washable floors, walls and ceilings, proper drainage, adequate lighting and ventilation, and regular waste disposal. Separate areas must be designated for receiving raw materials, preparation, baking, cooling, packaging and storage to prevent cross-contamination.

Besides, workers must follow personal hygiene requirements and wear aprons, head covers and gloves. Mixers, ovens, trays, moulds and other equipment that comes into contact with food must be made of food-grade materials.

Packaged products must carry the product name, ingredient list, allergen information, nutritional details, vegetarian or non-vegetarian symbol, batch number, manufacturing and expiry dates, and the 14-digit FSSAI licence number. Allergens such as milk, soy, gluten and nuts must be clearly declared.

Cake boards, paper cups, wrappers and takeaway boxes must be food-grade. Wrapping food in newspapers or printed paper is prohibited. Trans fat content in vanaspati, margarine and shortening must not exceed 2%.

Open cakes, pastries, muffins, cookies and bread at bakeries and retail outlets must be kept in glass display cabinets or protected with food-grade covers against dust, flies and direct customer contact. Cake-cutting knives, trays and other equipment must be sanitised regularly, with separate equipment for raw and ready-to-eat products.

Commissioner FSDA Roshan Jacob said, “Businesses must hold valid FSSAI licences or registrations appropriate to their activities. Purchase bills, batch numbers and supplier details for flour, sugar, milk solids, fats, food colours and flavours must be preserved. Batch-wise records of raw materials and finished products, recipes, formulations and shelf-life details must also be maintained”

Employee medical records, drinking water testing reports, pest-control documents and temperature-monitoring records must be available for inspection.